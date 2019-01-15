Girls Still Trafficked In Karnataka, 36 Years After The Law To Discontinue The Practice Was Passed

Girls in Karnataka are still trafficked, are still the victims of sex rackets. Why? Because even 36 years after the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act of 1982 was passed, the law is yet to be administered. Even today, young girls are given to temples as an offering, called devadasis, to appease the gods in Karnataka and Goa.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has conducted a study on this prevalent issue, and has found that girls who come from underprivileged communities are the victims of this practice. Also, children with physical or mental disabilities constitute 19% of the devadasis and are thus forced into the commercial sex racket.

It was also found that these cases are rarely reported and when they are, the law rather prosecutes the victims, providing no option for rehabilitation. Laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act of 2015 do not include to this practice that sexually exploits children, the study found. These ‘dedicated’ girls are not recognized as children who need care and protection. Even the proposed Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill 2018 does not recognize these girls as victims of trafficking.

H/T: The Hindu

