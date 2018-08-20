Girls Should Remain Determined In What They Want To Achieve: Boxer Sonia Lather

Julana, a municipal committee town in Haryana’s Jind district, is known for its prevalent sexism. It was to fight this innate patriarchy in her hometown that Sonia Lather, one of the most promising boxers and a medal contender in the upcoming Asian Games, took up boxing.

“Being a girl, initially, I wasn’t allowed to go outside my house – playing a contact sport like boxing was far-fetched,” said Sonia. “But I am a very stubborn person and didn’t let up. I started by playing kabaddi, then tried my hand at wrestling, and finally at the age of 18 took to boxing. I didn’t care what the mohallawallahs (neighbors and town folks) thought of. I convinced my parents and once they were by my side, the rest didn’t mean to me much.”

“The condition of women is not favorable in Haryana as well as the country. It is only when a female athlete achieves something; the country takes notice of it. These inequalities give me a reason to give my best each time,” she added. “It is very difficult to change the thinking of the society that we live in. Young girls, who want to take up boxing as a career, shouldn’t get deterred by what the society says or rather presumes. They should remain determined in what they want to achieve.”

Sonia believes that females, no matter what the age, should know how to defend themselves from any kind of harm.

“Normally ye maana jaata hai ki ladki shayad thappad bhi nahi maar sakti (It is a common thought among people that a girl can’t even slap someone). Lekin hum bahut kuch kar sakte hai, humare mukke mein bhi dum hota hai (But we girls can do better than the boys, our punch also has an equal impact),” she said.

Making her parents happy and proud of her is her sole goal in life and for that she working hard to win gold at the upcoming Asian Games. “Be it inside the ring or outside, I take my own decisions. I listen to my instinct,” said Sonia.

