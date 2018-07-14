Girls Should Be Considered Equals, Say Boys From The Colony Nirbhaya’s Rapists Lived In

Six years have gone by since 16th December 2012, the day that shook the entire nation because of the brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya. But for these years were not easy, either for the family of the victim or for South Delhi’s Ravidas Camp which was home to four of the six convicts. Though the people are equally against these men, the colony is still facing stigma as people regard them with suspicion.

But as Bihari Lal, Ravidas Camp’s Pradhan and an auto driver, says “only a few fish in the entire tank were rotten.” And to make sure that young boys in the colony are more sensitive towards girls, he started conducting monthly classes for children between the age of 16 and 20.

He says that the colony’s boys were not influenced by the convicts and have never been involved in anything wrong. “I talk to kids about the importance of education. For those working, my advice is to always to remain focused on the job. Additionally, we also teach them to respect women and not look at them with other intentions. It’s okay to be friends with girls, but there should be a limit. Beyond it, things should progress under the watch of parents,” he said.

Many boys in the colony are not much interested in these classes, but have adopted a more sensitive attitude towards girls since their colony’s character has been questioned.

Lakshman (one of the boys) said that he and his friends understand that what the convicts did was wrong. Ajay (another boy from the colony) said that “girls should not be teased and should be considered equals.”

“It’s okay to be friends with girls, but some guys take it to the extremes. That’s not a good thing,” said Paras, one of the boys.

H/T: The Quint

