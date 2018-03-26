Girls Of Gokulam Kerala Determined To Hit The Goal In Their Indian Women’s League Debut

After the withdrawal of previous season’s participants, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) league has decided to invite four new teams directly to the final round. One among whom is Gokulam Kerala, the team that made their I-League debut this season, and finished seventh.

The last-minute invite didn’t let the club have ample time to explore, seek and put together talent from Kerala. But according to the club’s head of operations Rizwan Rajah, talent is scarce in the football-crazed state when it comes to women’s soccer.

“Even if we had time, it wouldn’t have made much difference,” he shared with Scroll. “States like Odisha have talent in abundance. If you go there, there are more women playing football than men. The government also supports them. Here in Kerala, you don’t find that many players.” The southern state may be a powerhouse of men’s football, but the women’s game in its current state is a shadow of the male version.

Gokulam Kerala struggled to scout players from their home state for their maiden Indian Women’s League (IWL) season. From the squad’s 25 players scouted by head coach PV Priya, only four are from Kerala. Priya has been involved with women’s football in Kerala for over a decade now. She has also coached the national Under-14 and Under-19 teams, and so it was through her contacts that the club contracted most players for this season.

The two international players, Fazila Ikwaput and Ritah Nabbosa, are both from Uganda. Fazila, 20, started watching the game on TV, “everybody playing football is happy and it’s a game of making friends”. In the 2017-18 season, she was awarded Federation of Uganda Football Association’s (FUFA) Women Footballer of the Year. And this is the first time she’s playing abroad and she is excited about the challenges of playing with teammates, and against opponents, who are culturally and linguistically different. But, as Fazila had observed, football is a game of making friends, and she hopes to gel with the rest of the team that might improve the Kerala club’s chances.

Club President Praveen also thinks that the influx of foreign stars will help the league in several aspects. “With limited players available in India, signing a (domestic) player is difficult. Also, with more foreign players coming, the quality of Indian players will also improve. And they (Indian players) stand a chance to go play outside because these foreigners can take them. Or maybe it will help us organise matches with their country’s clubs.”

But Praveen realises the limitations of his hastily put-together team. Unlike several other teams in the league, Gokulam Kerala, he knows, haven’t played the qualifying rounds. And they have practiced for only a little over 10 days.

“We have told them our men’s team has given some good results this year, so nothing is impossible,” he says. “They are all girls who want to prove a thing or two. They are hardworking and focussed. We want to concentrate on one match at a time and reach the semi-finals. From there, it’s anybody’s game.” If the team’s efforts satisfy, the president plans to extend the players’ contracts to one year after the season. His main motive is to uplift women’s football, and looks forward to forming a permanent team.

