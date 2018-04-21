Girl’s Classmates Acted On Time And Informed Police, Thus Stopping Her Child Marriage

The marriage of a 14-year-old girl with a 26-year-old man was stopped amid stiff resistance from parents and relatives, at Diguva Kantharao Cheruvu village of Yadamarri mandal, near Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The credit goes to the girl’s classmates, who, on noticing the long absence of the girl from school and hectic activity at the houses of both the bride and the groom, informed the Rural Organisation for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) and ChildLine 1098. The girl, a class ninth student, was forcibly stopped from going to school two months prior to the marriage.

A couple, working as farm workers, reportedly ran into debt owing to illness. Another family of the same village came forward to get the couple’s daughter (14) married to their son (26) allegedly with a small dowry. The marriage was scheduled for Wednesday night, The Hindu reported.

Police personnel and ICDS staff thwart a child marriage at Diguva Kanthala Cheruvu village in Chittoor district on Wednesday. Image Source

Volunteers rushed to stop the marriage, but on finding stiff resistance from the families, they sought the help of police and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials. Seeing the police, the girl’s parents created a flutter and gave a tough time to the police and anti-child marriage activists, threatening that they would commit suicide if the marriage were disrupted.

However, after an hour-long counselling and warning that they would face legal action, the parents relented, signing an agreement against performing child marriage. ROPES chairman K. Dhana Sekharan said the girl would be readmitted to the school, and steps would be initiated to rehabilitate her in a social welfare hostel.

