Girls Are Told From A Young Age That It’s Fine If They Don’t Get A Job: Rapper Dee MC

As I sat in the cinema hall, watching Gully Boy, munching on a large tub of cheese popcorn, two thoughts were in my mind: one, that ‘Boy! Ranveer is amazing’ and second, ‘Where are the girl rappers?’

As it goes in India, women have to work, fight and perform twice as hard as compared to men to be noticed and appreciated. And the same goes for the rare number of female rappers out there.

“Some families don’t want to see their daughter struggle and would rather they settle down. When I started, I had to put in extra mehnat (effort), which females don’t really do in this country. This is only because of how they’ve been conditioned. Girls are told from a young age that it’s fine if they don’t get a job or giving them a kitchen set,” said Deepa Unnikrishnan, known as Dee MC on the streets. “Even popes, priests, and Imams are not female, so how the fuck can we expect equality?”

Known as Asia’s biggest slums, Dharavi in Mumbai, has The Dharavi Project, a collective that teaches the elements of hip-hop from rapping to graffiti to the children there. Here lives 16-year-old Gayatri Nadar, one of The Dharavi Project’s only female beatboxers.

“My introduction to hip-hop was through the music of my neighbors 7BantaiZ and the Dopeadelicz crew,” she said. “Then, at my annual day function last year I saw some boys beatboxing. I couldn’t figure out where the music was coming from and I thought it must have just been in the background, but when the beatboxer told me he was making noises with his mouth on the mike, I was very interested.” She soon joined the free beatboxing classes conducted by The Dharavi Project.

“When I started, I was the only girl in a group full of guys, which led to a feeling of guilt. I am a South Indian girl toh aise allowed nahi hai, aise bahar jaana (we aren’t allowed to engage in activities like this and go outside). People have misconceptions that hip-hop is all about drugs and alcohol and that letting their daughter do it will spoil her perception in society,” she added.

She shared that her parents had been strictly opposed to the idea of her being a rapper and getting into hip-hop. But she eventually succeeded in educating them that asli hip-hop is all about self-expression.

“People think that when a girl does things with a group of guys, it will lead to something romantic, which makes us feel guilty as girls. But I can’t be bothered about all this. I am chill with everyone. I charge my way through people, say what I want and fight back. I don’t care what people say,” she said.

