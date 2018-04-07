Girls Are Also At Fault, Says School Girl In Quint’s Documentary On Haryana’s Rape Culture

As many as 10 rapes in 10 days took place in January 2018 in Haryana. When we read the news of yet another sexual assault in the state, we are forced to ask the reason behind this continued barbarism. In search of the answer, The Quint’s team set out for Haryana.

Titled Why Do Haryana’s Old & Young Blame Women for Rape?, their documentary displays the very blatant sexism and the rule of patriarchy in Haryana even in this era.

“What greeted us was a mentality that deemed rape to be a consensual act and a society in which women are blamed for being victims of sexual assault. Wait, that means they’re not even considered ‘victims’. Society won’t even call a raped woman survivor if it is assumed that “she wanted it,” said the Quint’s team.

What they found was rampant rape culture and victim blaming. And what’s more, that this narrow mentality was exhibited by everyone, from a 14-year-old girl to the elderly men and even by women themselves.

“Once a girl turns 14 or 15, you can’t call it rape after that. There is always consent,” said an elderly man in Mankawas village, Charkhi Dadri district.

“The girl has to have done something wrong, that’s why she’s been raped,” said a Class 8 boy from Bhiwani.

“Both the boy and the girl have done something wrong. Then why is it that only the boy is held responsible? The girl gets to stay at home, the boy is sent to jail. What sort of a law is this?” said mother of a rape accused in the Charkhi Dadri district.

As for the police officials themselves, here is what they said, “Both (rapist and victim) are to be blamed. Without knowing you, I can’t even talk to you. No one can do anything to you if they don’t know you. Without consent, no one can even talk to someone else. Will a girl speak to someone unless she consents to do so?”

It is so sad to see the inhuman act of rape being labeled as consensual. With these ‘teachings’ in place, the younger generation is learning the same.

“Yes, girls are to be blamed in cases of rape. These girls make friends and all, and then later they face the results of keeping bad company,” said a Class 8 girl from Bhiwani.

From blaming the woman, calling rape a consensual act to honor killings, somehow these elaborate ‘traditions’ have placed the pride of a family in a woman’s vagina.

You can watch the documentary here.