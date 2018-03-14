Gina Haspel Might Become The First Female Director Of Central Intelligence Agency In The US

Gina Haspel has been nominated by US President Donald Trump for the position of chief of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). If the US Senate confirms her, it’ll be a historic decision for the US as she will be the first woman chief of CIA.

The 61-year-old Hapel comes with an experience of over 30 years as an intelligence officer and also has an extensive overseas experience. She has worked in the UK twice as the chief of the London station. She has led positions as deputy director of the National Clandestine Service, the CIA agency that co-ordinates clandestine operations, and chief of staff for the director of the National Clandestine Service in Washington.

She was picked last year to be deputy to CIA director Mike Pompeo, despite criticism of her history in “black sites”.

According to the BBC, she thanked President Trump in a statement that states, “I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. If confirmed, I look forward to providing President Trump the outstanding intelligence support he has grown to expect during his first year in office.“

