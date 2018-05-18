Gina Haspel Becomes The First Woman To Become CIA Director

The votes come in favour of US Senator Gina Haspel with 51-43 in the 100-member chamber, making her the first woman director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Despite her position being opposed by some lawmakers due to her past involvement in the harsh interrogation of 9/11 terror suspects, the news was confirmed for the Senator on Thursday.

61-year-old Haspel, a Russia specialist who spent her career in the clandestine service, takes over from Mike Pompeo, whom Trump recently made his secretary of state. She is a 33-year veteran at the agency currently serving as its acting director.

Haspel earned emphatic support from GOP lawmakers as well as intelligence community members from both Democratic and Republican administrations, with six Democrats supporting her and two Republicans defecting.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, which oversaw the nomination, supported Ms. Haspel. In a Senate speech before the vote, he said, “I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the president, who will speak truth to power if this president orders her to do something illegal or immoral, like a return to torture.”