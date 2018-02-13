Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Skinny-Shaming, Talks About Her Struggle With Hashimoto’s Disease

Gigi Hadid’s body, just like any other’s woman’s body, has always been a topic of much discussion and speculation. Gigi has been at the receiving end of the magnified version of the same judgement and body-shaming that we as women face every now and then.

Gigi is currently busy walking for the New York Fashion Week AW18 and is also the current British Vogue cover star. She is at the centre of the world fashion scene with everybody watching her with hawk eyes and as it is when people see something they tend to talk about it.

Gigi finally took to Twitter on February 11 to answer everyone who found it convenient to comment on her body weight behind their computer screens. The supermodel revealed in a series of tweets that she has struggled with Hashimoto’s disease, which is a chronic lymphocytic illness and can lead to an under-active thyroid.

Our bodies are almost political with the never-ending debates on it and it has consequently tarnished the autonomy that we should be having on our bodies. Our shape and size and the appropriateness of them more often than not are unfortunately defined by opinions of others and it’s about time this changed.

Here, are all her tweets:

Gigi Hadid on Twitter For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that.

Gigi Hadid on Twitter Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.

Gigi Hadid on Twitter Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better.

Gigi Hadid on Twitter (cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is.

Gigi Hadid on Twitter I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.

Gigi Hadid on Twitter Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.

More power to you, Gigi!