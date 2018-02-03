‘Ghoomar’ From Padmaavat Takes A Spin On The Ice Rink, Thanks To Skater Mayuri Bhandari

The movie Padmaavat and its song Ghoomar created a mess in the country. From a children’s bus being a target of the protest to a school being attacked for its kids dancing to the song, there has been a lot of tension around them.

Far away from India, the US looks spellbound by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. While the craze for the movie is everywhere, it’s the song Ghoomar that has gotten the most mileage. From NBA cheerleaders to the US families booking the entire theatre to dance to the song, it’s popularity knows no bounds.

A video of a young Indian ice-skater – Mayuri Bhandari in LA dancing to the song Ghoomar is doing the rounds. Her video has already got over 2 lakh views. Mayuri, who is also a Rajasthani, says she is proud to dance to the song from the movie. According to Hindustan Times, she said, “In honour of the film Padmaavat‘s release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride!”

Watch the song here:

H/T: Hindustan Times