Wednesday, February 21 2018, 03:54:59
Get Over Your Bad Hair Worries With Ira Trivedi’s 10-Minute Yoga
- IWB Post
- February 21, 2018
To be honest, when I first read that yoga can help in improving your hair quality, I was a little skeptical.
Having immense hair fall most probably due to changing seasons, I chose to believe yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, who is also the author of the best-selling book ’10-Minute Yoga Solution.’
So to the troubled ones, what if yoga guru Ira tells you to follow a 10-minute yoga routine even without getting off your couch, would you try?
Well, I certainly would!
To get great hair, watch Ira practicing 10 minutes of yoga. But remember, you gotta do it every day!
You can watch the entire video here.
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0