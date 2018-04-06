German Actor Suzanne Bernert To Essay The Role Of Sonia Gandhi In ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

The upcoming political movie, Hansal Mehta’s The Accidental Prime Minister is going to have German actor Suzanne Bernert portraying former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Anupam Kher, who is playing the lead as Dr. Manmohan Singh, has already begun shooting for the film in England on April 13.

But it won’t the first time for Bernert to star in a film with an Indian background. She has acted in a number of Indian films, TV shows, and Bollywood films as well. She speaks fluent Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi, plus she is an expert Lavani dancer.

“Music elates me and helps me get rid of bodily and mental tension. When I dance, it makes me fluid and relaxed in every way. After that, I can tackle any kind of situation. For me, dancing is a form of healing. It is therapy to bring happiness into my life,” she said.

She has starred in 14 shows and has been in the Indian industry since 2006. Her Bollywood films are No Problem, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and TV shows like CID and Kasauti Zindagii Kay. In fact, she earlier portrayed Sonia Gandhi in a television series called Pradhanmantri.

Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime minister is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book which narrates the life of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Sanjay Baru and the film is scheduled to release on December 21.

Anupam Kher on Twitter Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏

Though Bernert’s look in the film has not been officially released as of now her profile picture on Twitter is a bit of a giveaway. She does share a striking resemblance with Sonia Gandhi isn’t?!

H/T: Hindustan Times