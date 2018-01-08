Gayathri Vasudevan Is Set On Making 10 Million Underprivileged Women Employed By 2020

Heated debates on the empowerment of women in India is a common topic of discussion, isn’t it? As I write this, my friends are discussing the lack of career opportunities for women, especially the underprivileged, in India. While their discussion might not yield any concrete results, the path that Gayathri Vasudevan has carved for women certainly will.

Today, every organization demands skilled employees, and rightly so. But the ones to get majorly hit by this are the underprivileged, who are at a disadvantage for neither having the educational base nor the skill set to match industry standards. To erase this inequality in opportunities, Gayathri Vasudevan started LabourNet, a social enterprise that enables sustainable livelihood for underprivileged sectors, especially women, in urban and rural areas.

Her aim is to ensure that the sphere of education, employment and entrepreneurship is well maintained, which translates into creating livelihood for the masses by making them more capable and confident. Talking passionately about her selfless mission, Gayathri let me in on how she plans to change the face of India in two years. Excerpts:

What made you so acutely aware that the rural sector was in dire need of employment sources?

Long before I started LabourNet, the plight of the less privileged sectors of our society was constantly in my thoughts. It was when I did a full-time research on gender studies and visited the rural places of India that I came face-to-face with the challenges people, especially women, living there faced. Wanting to closely observe their problems and work out a suitable solution, I joined International Labour Organization, gaining experience from which I formed LabourNet in 2007 to fulfill my dream of giving the women of the underprivileged segments the push they severely lack.

250+ Junior Rubber technicians, Technical Assistants, and Injection Moulding Operator were certified under the #PMKVY #RPL program at Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

But lack of employment is not the only problem these women face, the stigma of the society they live in pretty tough to remove.

Obviously! My years of research showed me that while a man sells his crops and owns the money he makes, a woman is relegated to a second position, taking care of the animals, doing household chores, taking care of the kids – playing multiple roles and except the money-making part, the ultimate caregiver. I wanted to delete this stereotype that governs the life of women. The challenges we faced stemmed from the lack of a support system for women in India.

LabourNet has over 280 courses, namely construction, leather, beauty salons, automobiles, rubber manufacturing and to an extent the BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance) sector.

But some of the courses you run, like construction and rubber making, are considered to be male-dominated sectors.

I am happy to say that these sectors have globally improved exponentially in accepting more and more women in their workforce. If you pick up these industries in states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, you can easily notice the monumental changes I am talking about. And to make this change something that happens across India, we continuously work towards building their confidence via personality development sessions, giving them education and training them in the skills that would make them reach the desired industry standards.

Success story of Phinmo Hakum from North East India

Sounds interesting. Why don’t you tell me more about it?

So, we work on the 3E model- Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship. First is the vocational training that we run in 700 of our schools where children are studying in classes from 9th to 12th standard. Our full-time trainers there give them 45-minute classes every day. Then there are our centers where we enroll them in courses of one to three years according to their expertise. We make sure to provide them with quality training apparatus, include guest lectures, practical classes, and interactive sessions.

In a gala ceremony marking the 3rd Foundation Day of MSDE at New Delhi, India, LabourNet was awarded Champion Training Provider

The second is our aim to either build for them employment sources or get them into existing industries. The third step is where if they prove their determination and desire to achieve more, we either establish micro-enterprises for them to handle or help them to establish a small-scale business of their own.

Such a meticulous curriculum you’ve framed. So this program you’ve built for them, has it brought you the results you expected?

Oh yes! While we are still in the process of making women a part of certain workforces that society marks as ‘male-dominated’, but if we look at the bigger picture, more women are getting the confidence to step out of their houses into the professional world. Like in beauty salons, nurse training, tailoring, leather stitching and many other sectors, via LabourNet, women have aced the fields, both as a job perspective and an entrepreneurial presence as well.

Amazing improvement, Gayathri! While you are doing your part here, do you think industries can too aid in augmenting the career of their women employees?

Security – give her the sense of security. After battling the social stigma, it is a woman’s own fears that will she be safe in an industry that is populated by male workers? The company has to make sure that they make them feel safe, both in terms of their physical safety and also that their work will be measured on a quality basis, not at all depending on her gender.

90+ Courier Delivery Executives were trained under PMKVY RPL scheme by LabourNet at Shibmandir, Siliguri

The second thing that needs to be in place is the understanding, that unlike men, a woman is a mother too. Provide her with the support system that will make her feel that the people she works for are being responsible towards the mother in her and she will, in turn, be determined to excel in her task of being the best employee, reveling in the support and care she gets.

You are right on point. So, Gayathri, what else does LabourNet work for?

We run a school for mentally-challenged kids where we give them our vocational training as well. Because what I consider their uniqueness is considered as a weakness by many, so I thought it would be better to add them to our mission as well.

Judging the level of improvement you’ve already made, what are your future plans?

Our goal is to reach 10 million livelihoods by the year 2020 under which they’ll get training in roles like beauticians, tailoring, receptionists etc that would empower them to earn their own livelihood. Under this, we are especially gunning towards our mission of women in full-time employment positions and also establish close to 20 lakh enterprises for women. It’s high time that a woman’s dream is also given the full-blown exposure she so rightfully deserves.