Gauri Prasad Mahadik, Wife Of Martyr Major Prasad, To Join Indian Army

However, despite the loss and difficult situations that the wives and children of the martyred soldiers face, one woman who stands as an example of inspiration to many is Gauri Prasad Mahadik, wife of Army Major Prasad Ganesh Mahadik. In December 2017, Major Prasad was killed in a fire accident at his shelter on the India-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. As a tribute to her husband, Gauri decided to take his legacy forward. She will soon be joining the Indian Army after completing one-year mandatory military training in Chennai starting in April.

Gauri cleared her Services Selection Board examinations under the ‘widow’ category and in conversation with the Hindustan Times she said, “I will be commissioned as a lieutenant in the non-technical category for war widow.”

In a recent post made on Facebook, Gauri expressed how proud she felt to be called Major Prasad Ganesh Mahadik’s wife.

A qualified company secretary and a lawyer, Gauri married Prasad in 2015. She quit her job at a law firm post the demise of her husband to prepare for the examination to join the Army. Remembering her husband, she said, “Prasad had joined the Indian Army in March 2012, after training at the OTA in Chennai. He was one of the finest officers posted in the 7th battalion of the Bihar Regiment.”

In her Facebook post, Gauri wrote, “Now in March 2020 I will be called as Lieutenant Gauri Prasad Mahadik wearing the uniform and stars of my husband which are billion times shining than real stars.”

“I was determined to join the army as a tribute to my husband and the uniform which I will wear after commissioning will become ours.. mind and my husband,” she told ANI.

