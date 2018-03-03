Gauri Lankesh Murder: Special Investigation Team Takes Hindu Yuva Sena Activist Under Custody

Fifty-five-year-old journalist-activist of “Lankesh Patrike“, Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017, outside her residence in Bangalore’s southwestern suburb by unidentified assailants.

The murder case was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the State government. Almost six months later, the SIT has arrested the first accused of the case named KT Naveen Kumar.

The 37-year-old accused, a resident of Maddur in Mandya, is a Hindu Yuva Sena activist and was arrested by the SIT on February 18 for illegal possession of bullets. During the investigation, the team found this as an evidence of his involvement in the Gauri Lankesh case and then informed a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru. He was found in possession of more than 15 rounds of the cartridges of the .32 calibre, which are the same as the 7.65 mm cartridges Gauri was shot with. She was shot with a 7.65 mm country-made pistol.

During the probe, the SIT found evidence of his links with some right-wing groups and “his involvement in facilitating the murderers to the house of Gauri”.

Nirmala Rani, an assistant public prosecutor, told Indian Express, “At present, only one accused has been named. Others will be added after investigations. This suspect was traced on the basis of CCTV footage.”

H/T: Indian Express