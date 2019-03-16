Garment Factory Workers In Bengaluru Protest After GM Accused of Sexual Assault

Workers of a garment Factory in Peenya, Bengaluru, are protesting to get the general manager dismissed from work.

The general manager of Texport Overseas LLP, Shashidhar Shetty, is under investigation after a complaint was filed against him by a worker in the factory.

The complaint states, “The General Manager summoned her, abused her verbally and asked her to obey commands and never question any of the supervisors. He threatened her and took his boots off to beat her. The garment worker made a run for it and at the behest of the GM, 20 men holding different supervisory roles in the factory chased her down and pulled apart her clothes and scratched her even as her colleagues came to her rescue.”

Inspector of the Rajgopalnagar police station, where the complaint was registered, said, “We received the complaint only today and we have registered a case. We will be questioning Shashidhar in due course.” An FIR has been registered under two sections, IPC Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and IPC Section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman.

Shetty has been suspended by the management but the workers, who are mostly women, are protesting this decision. The Karnataka Garment Workers Union is mobilizing the protest and its treasurer Pooja said, “We think that the decision was very favourable to the manager. In cases like this, the management should have suspended him for three months and conducted an inquiry in that time. The workers are also saying that the manager has a history of abusing workers for small mistakes.”

H/T: The News Minute