Game Of Thrones Fame Sophie Turner Recounts Struggles With Depression And Going To Therapy

Best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones, actor Sophie Turner recently appeared on Dr. Phil’s Podcast, Phil In The Blanks. She talked about the biggest challenge that she has faced till date – suffering from depression for the last 5-6 years since she had to face a constant stream of negativity over her character in the show.

“People used to say, ‘Damn, Sansa gained 10 pounds’, or ‘Sansa needs to lose 10 pounds’, or ‘Sansa got fat’,” Sophie said. “It was just a lot of weight comments, or I would have spotty skin, because I was a teenager, and that’s normal, and I used to get a lot of comments about my skin and my weight and how I wasn’t a good actress.”

“I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress’. I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious,” she added. “I would try out different things with my acting. I would be concerned about angles, I’d be concerned about my face. I would be like, ‘I don’t know how to angle myself’, and it would just affect me creatively. I couldn’t be true to the character because I was so worried about Sophie.”

“I just would cry and cry and cry over just getting changed and putting on clothes and be like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do’. I feel much better. I’ve been doing therapy,” she said. “I’m on medication and I love myself now, or more than I used to, I think. I’m now with someone that makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you that they love you every day it makes you really think about why that is, and it makes you love yourself even more. So, yeah, I love myself.”

