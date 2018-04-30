Fully Enforced Bans On Tobacco Ads, Promotion And Sponsorship, Says Nandita Murukutla

Whenever the topic of tuberculosis (TB) and its subsequent eradication in India is talked about, the issue of smoking also arises. As the government plans on eradicating tuberculosis (TB) from India by 2025, the link between the two- TB and smoking- is now an important point of discussion.

Nandita Murukutla, Vice-president of global policy and research, Vital Strategies – an organization that delivers evidence-based public education campaigns about dangers of tobacco – shared her views on the same.

Though the government has prioritized tobacco control, 28% of Indian adults continue to use tobacco. According to The Tobacco Atlas, each day over 103 million adults (aged 15+) and 6,25,000 children (aged 10-14 years) use tobacco every day. Nearly 13% of males die and over 5% of females.

“Specific policies need to be strengthened and better enforced to reduce this burden. Stronger smoke-free laws and removing designated smoking rooms would protect the non-smoking majority of Indians exposed to toxic tobacco smoke in workplaces, homes and leisure environments,” Nandita said, adding, “High tobacco taxes and prices would deter consumption among vulnerable populations, including children. Fully enforced bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship – especially in entertainment and sports – and continuous public education campaigns would reduce tobacco’s allure and protect the public.”

Talking about the government’s initiative to end this disease, she said, “During the End-TB Summit, the ministry of health and family welfare launched TB Cough, a national mass media campaign which shows that tobacco consumption and exposure to SHS increases the risk of TB and of dying from the disease. It encourages smokers to visit their doctor to confirm whether a persistent cough actually is a sign of TB, and to quit tobacco use to help protect themselves and their loved ones. The core message is: Every bidi, cigarette brings you and those around you closer to TB.”

But one of the biggest hurdles to the complete annihilation of tobacco use and smoking is the way its usage is glorified on screen. “COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) prohibits tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, including the depiction of tobacco in films and on TV. The law states that there must be a strong editorial justification for doing so. Where tobacco is shown, broadcasters must feature two 30-second anti-tobacco ads, a 20-second disclaimer at the beginning and middle of the film/ TV programme, and a static health warning message displayed during each scene that shows tobacco,” she said.

H/T: The Times Of India