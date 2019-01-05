Fueled By Ego And Politics, Agitation Continues In Kerala 3 Days After 2 Women Enter Sabarimala

While it might have taken people a while to see how politically motivated the entire Sabarimala row has become, the violence (impacted by rightist factions) that hasn’t stopped since two women entered the temple, says it all.

However, the commotion doesn’t seem to end any time soon as political parties keep playing their cards one after the other in attempts which seem like desperate efforts to gain ascendency in the upcoming elections.

For instance, the BJP, which has been strongly targetting Kerala since the last general elections, is perhaps seeing the entire row as its golden ticket. They have just announced that they intend to intensify the agitation on Sabarimala and the party has also announced that they’d be organising a march to the Secretariat on January 15.

However, beyond politics, the entire row also seems to be a tussle of egos. This is quite apparent in the fact that while Kerala police claim that after the SC verdict, eight women have managed to enter the Ayyappa temple, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi has been strongly rejecting it. The temple trust says that these are mere rumors so as to invite more women to the temple and has been maintaining that Sri Lankan woman Sasikala’s entry in the temple never happened.

