Frustrated With Lack Of Representation, Data Scientist Makes List Of Talented Women In The Field

Women are showing their work in every possible field these days, yet they lack representation in a majority of “male-dominated” fields.

One such field is technology. Senior Data Scientist Devangana Khokhar attends tech conferences as a part of her job. To her and our surprise, the number of women present at the conferences has always been dismal!

We often read about the terrific job the women are doing in the field, then why aren’t they present at such conferences to showcase their knowledge and speak on topics related to data science? This question frustrated Devangana and led her to take this issue to social media.

She tweeted:

Devangana Khokhar on Twitter I have recently come across 20+ well-known ML/AI/Data conferences in India & all of them have 1 thing in common: 0 women speakers. By those statistics, there are no credible women in India to represent the #Data, #ML and #AI space. I can name at least 10 right away! #WomenInData

Devangana Khokhar on Twitter Really trying to understand how hard is it to find women speakers? Without any efforts, I have got to know such amazing women representing diverse tech fields in India and every single one of them is a fantastic orator!

Devangana Khokhar on Twitter This problem keeps trickling down. 0 women speakers -> almost no female role models -> almost negligible women attendees -> less partnerships and coalitions involving women -> less visibility of women -> need for justifying women in leadership. And it goes on and on.

After she got a positive response and massive support of friends, Devangana started to create a public gist, which was a list of women in data space in India, whom she personally knew,

“Below is a list of Indian women who have contributed it to the data space in India and globally – be it Data Strategy, Data Engineering, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data and Public Policy, or any other related field. Please feel free to add in the missing names. I have arranged the names alphabetically for easy searchability,” she wrote.