From Saving Lives To Giving The Dead A Respectful Farewell, Amarjit Dhillon Is Selflessness Redefined

The last time she counted, in December 2005, Amarjit Dhillon had conducted the last rites of close to 100 poor and unknown patients breathing their last in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). She started this selfless noble initiative in 2000 and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.



It all started when she came across three children playing outside an operation theatre in the PGIMER. Their father had undergone a heart surgery and their mother was looking after him. Dhillon started to bring them food and clothes and tried to help them in every way she could. But on May 3, 2000, the father passed away, leaving behind a wife who was inconsolable and three children. Dhillon took the responsibility of not only being the support of his family but also helped in the cremation of his body.

“Kaam karne waalon ko sochnaa nahi padta, bas icha honi chahiye aur kaam aapko khud dhoondh lega (Those who really want to work don’t need to think much. All they need is a strong desire to do good),” ”she said.

It was not the first time that she had come forward to help a person in need. In 1991, she and her bank colleagues, at the Punjab and Sind Bank, raised 2.5 lakh for the kidney transplant of a gunman’s son.

“It was then I realized the importance of money in saving human lives. In fundraising, I found a way to save lives,” said Dhillon, who decided from thereon to provide a helping hand to anyone in need and started raising funds for the Red Cross in order to help them in organizing medical camps.

Engrossed in her task of doing social service, Dhillon resigned from her job in 2000 to pay full attention to fundraising.

“Many people want to help the poor, but don’t know how. Many want to donate money, but don’t know whom to trust. I am just a link between patients and donors,” she said. “I have never faced any difficulty in arranging funds, it’s as if the divine is with me.”

Devoting her entire life to this cause, Dhillon has remained unmarried, and lives with her younger brother and his family in Chandigarh and finds her sister-in-law, Manjit Kaur as her strength in times she falters.

“She is doing great service and she has the full support of our family. I ensure that I drive her around whenever she has to run errands,” said Manjit.

