From Rainbow To Prison Stripes, Spot B’wood Girls In The Most Casual Looks Of This Season

There is something about stripes, you see. They look breezy and remind me of the summer. Well, maybe because Sailor’s Stripes have always been the most popular print of this season.

I think stripes aren’t really tricky to wear. However, if you’re carrying stripes on stripes, make sure you balance the thicker ones with the finer lines to balance the variation.

Today, imma show you some of my favourite striped looks from Bollywood’s closet that is making the summer of 2018 a little less scorching. Scroll down to see the various kinds of stripes so you can get inspired to buy these playful chic prints!

Nautical Classic

Prison Stripes

Railroad Stripes

Rainbow Stripes

Pinstripes/Narrow Stripes

