Tuesday, March 27 2018, 03:54:08
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

From Rainbow To Prison Stripes, Spot B’wood Girls In The Most Casual Looks Of This Season

  • IWB Post
  •  March 27, 2018

There is something about stripes, you see. They look breezy and remind me of the summer. Well, maybe because Sailor’s Stripes have always been the most popular print of this season.

I think stripes aren’t really tricky to wear. However, if you’re carrying stripes on stripes, make sure you balance the thicker ones with the finer lines to balance the variation.

Today, imma show you some of my favourite striped looks from Bollywood’s closet that is making the summer of 2018 a little less scorching. Scroll down to see the various kinds of stripes so you can get inspired to buy these playful chic prints!

Nautical Classic

sophie choudry

Prison Stripes

sophie choudry parineeti chopra

Railroad Stripes

esha gupta sophie choudry

Rainbow Stripes

raveena tandon

stripes

Pinstripes/Narrow Stripes

aditi rao hydari parineeti chopra

(picture source: celebrity’s instragm page)

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X