From Picking Waste To Starring In A Internationally Acclaimed Short Film, Parubai’s Life Is An Inspiration For Us

Talent is not something which depends on you being younger or older, neither is it affected by how rich or poor you are – a fact that 78-year-old Parvati Limbaji Suryawanshi is the living proof of.

She is the lead character in the nationally and internationally acclaimed short film ‘Kamakshi’ by Satindar Singh Bedi. A black-and-white Marathi film, set in a dystopian timeless desert land, is the life story of Kamakshi, an 80-year-old water-seller. She is the main character in the film who in her attempts to turn the barren lands green, digs a well with her horse, Kafka, and oxen, Huuri.

From Berlinale 2015, Indian Panorama at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to clinching four awards at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), the film has been widely appreciated everywhere because of the spellbinding performance by Parvati. But who is she?

Fondly called ‘Parubai’, she is a waste picker at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and is well-versed in Marathi. With time, Parubai started acting roles in student assignments which led her to enter the world of cinema.

But the major reason for the success of Kamakshi was the fact that its story tied very closely with Parubai’s life. She was a young married woman working as a landless laborer along with her husband in the water-scarce region of Solapur when in 1972 the famine struck Maharashtra leaving them with no work.

“There was no food. Our cows and calves died, we had no time for them as we struggled to feed ourselves,” she told The Indian Express. She also lost three of her children to the famine.

Along with her family, she left her home and started working as a laborer at well-construction sites in Gujarat day and night. They spent nights in makeshift shelters or under the open sky and worked on everything from breaking stones, carrying them over their heads to digging wells and harvesting crops for a meager wage of Rs 10 a day.

“My husband was reluctant to take me along, but I insisted. We went wherever work took us: Gangthadi, Vapi, Navsari. My husband would lift big stones and put them on my head to carry. Bigger stones meant more money,” she said.

After a series of unfortunate events, they thought of starting a better life in Pune but ended up doing a string of menial jobs in the city. In 1982, Parubai started working as a waste picker with the Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat.

She has no training in acting and yet she has been a part of over 20 student films and as for the past four years cataract affected her vision, her sole source of income is from working in these student projects.

Today she lives a small home in the Janata Vasahat slum with her surviving son and has time and again confessed that she doesn’t understand cinema as all she knows is to start acting as soon as the director says ‘Action!’

Talking about her favorite film project, Kamakshi, she said, “That shoot really tired me out. The sequences were really difficult and tricky. I had to climb down the well, sleep in water and even chew stones. All this in one sari. I thought I would contract pneumonia. But you have to suffer. That’s how it is during a film shoot. Potachi khalgi bharnyasathi aamhi kaam karto (I continue to work, to be able to feed myself). There’s no one to support me. Even today, I don’t have electricity in my house.”

Every day she walks four kms to the FTII campus from her home on the slope of the Paravati hill, even on days, she has no work on the campus as for her the students mean much more than her own family.

“It’s here (FTII) I find some solace. I’m alive only because of these kids (students),” she said.

