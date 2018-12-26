From Paddy To Paper: Farmer Suvarna Maskar Pens Poems About Love And Life

Like countless other girls who are not allowed to complete their education thanks to the whims and fancies of our patriarchal society, 46-year-old Suvarna Maskar wanted to study as well but had to drop out of school after Class X. Living with the dream to complete her education one day, when she met Jadhav ma’am, a Government school teacher in Shirgaon village in Maharashtra in 2018, Suvarna conveyed her dreams to her via a poem.

“Maybe because I didn’t know what to do [sic]. I spoke everything,” she said, adding that she felt ‘liberated’ after talking to the teacher. “During that time, girls were rarely sent to school and I also faced the same. I felt like I had lost everything in the world.”

At that time, she was so worn out with her routine life and would pray for death. Meeting the teacher was a boon for her and in her thank you note, she wrote this poem to her without even knowing what a poem was. So, when she went to school again for the parents meeting, a school teacher praised her poem in front of everyone.

“That was the moment when I felt I could achieve something in life,” she said. Following this feat, she starting writing. “No one believed that I had written them. People used to ask me how a farmer can be a poet?” she said, adding that she was even falsely accused of plagiarism.



“In the initial days, even my husband didn’t believe that I could write poems. Once after coming from the field, I wrote a poem in front of him. From that instant, he has never doubted me,” she explained. Her 53-year-old husband is also a farmer and enjoys listening to her poems. In fact, he proudly showed her poems to the editors of newspapers. Seeing his unrelenting support for her, she too gained confidence and began meeting editors and school teachers.

“This happened only when my husband understood the importance of my poems. He would always take me to various poetry competitions in other talukas of [Satara] district,” she added. In 2008, her first poem was published in a Marathi daily Pudhari. “That’s when people started believing me,” she said. Now, she is a regular contributor to Pudhari, Sakal, Gramodhar, Nave Shahar newspapers, and Gumfan, Muktagiri, Amrutgat, Pudcha Paul, Lokjagar, Laxmiputra, Sarvoyda Vichar magazines in Marathi.



“Now, people’s perspective has changed. They have started recognizing me as a woman farmer poet,” she said. “People aren’t very receptive of romantic poems, but I don’t pay attention to what they say now.”

But being a poet doesn’t pay off well, as she has to continue working as a farmer to sustain her family and then focus on her poetry in free time. So, she wakes up at five to complete her household chores, milks her two cows, leaves for by 10 and returns by 6. And then she writes her poetry that ranges from topics like agrarian crisis, alcoholism, addiction, children, women, patriarchy, and romance

“I always wanted my name to be published under a story or poem,” she said. “We live our lives only once and I want to leave behind a legacy.” On her creative process, she comments, “I don’t feel like I’ve to sit back, think and then write poems. It happens naturally.”

“She (her mother) always supported me and said that one day, these poems will liberate me and take me forward,” Suvarna said. Now, her dream is to take her poetry to several villages across Maharashtra. “I want to use poetry as a means of community development,” she said.

Till date, Suvarna has won 30 awards for her poetry, recited many of them on All India Radio, Satara. “I never imagined that my life will ever change,” she said.

H/T: Firstpost