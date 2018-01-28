From Miranda House Student To Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit’s Story Took Centre Stage At JLF

The launch of Sheila Dikshit’s book, Citizen Delhi- My Times, My Life, was one of the most awaited sessions at JLF 2018 and it didn’t disappoint us at all. It turned out to be a conversation full of pride and personal details with two Delhiites basking in nostalgia of the Delhi they grew up in.

Vinod Dua conducted the session and opened it on a rather serious note as he asked Sheila, “Do you actually believe that the politicians are akin to citizens in our country or are they still the rulers or governors of the citizens?”

“I can only talk about myself and yes, I am a citizen of Delhi and I have always been a citizen of Delhi before being the Chief Minister of Delhi or anything else. This is my birthplace and the place where I received my education, the place where I got married and the place which is my everything. Delhi for me is my dream and identity and all that Delhi has bestowed me with, I don’t think that any other place could have done the same for me.”

Vinod assumed a lighter note after that as he said, “If you look at the Delhi of 2010 and the Delhi that is today in 2018, people do miss you a lot Sheila Ji!” He made sure to engage in a conversation that focused on the personal side of the former CM. He requested her to give everyone a glimpse of the Delhi of her childhood. With a voice that rang of memories, she recalled how it was a “quiet and subdued Delhi”. “If I think about it, the Delhi of that time looks like a shadow or ghost of the Delhi that it is today. All we did have was the bureaucracy and I remember how people used to jeer at us for our lifestyle and would advice us to take lessons from Mumbai and Calcutta.”

When the conversation shifted to Delhi’s greenery, Vinod remarked how years ago when he was growing up Delhi was “a very green city, with a very thick green cover.” He shared that his office is on the seventh floor of a building and the city still looks green and appeared almost boastful of the fact. Sheila then interjected and shared how the greenery was “completely shattered” by the time she came to power. “As the CM, I got the opportunity to again make it the green city that it is today,” she added.

While discussing her college life, Vinod mentioned how he remembers that back then Miranda House, of which Sheila is an alumnus, used to have its own bus and was immediately corrected by Sheila who told him that it was a private bus with Miranda’s name on it and students from other colleges could avail it too. Vinod then shared how during his college days, Miranda girls were the most coveted ones and to impress them it was almost mandatory to remember the first seven pages of the communist manifesto by heart. He then very playfully asked her if it was the same when she was in college and what kind of rapport did St Stephen’s and Miranda House shared back them. As if tickled by a fond memory, a smile appeared on her face as she said, “The relationship of Miranda and Stephen’s was so deep that I ended up marrying a boy from Stephen’s. And about the communist manifesto, yes I read them but it I could hardly associate as even back then Congress in India was everything for me.”

As he sensed the interesting direction that the conversation was taking, he immediately asked, “While you were from a Punjabi family your husband was from a Brahmin one. Was that an arranged marriage.” She immediately said, “Of course not! And, in fact, it wasn’t easy at all. My father-in-law had a misgiving about the caste part of the alliance and my great grand mother-in-law was the person who sorted it. And also about the arranged marriage part, remember the Miranda House bus that you talked about? He proposed to me in the very same bus!” She explained that she mentioned all the details about the caste because she wanted to give today’s generation an idea about what it was like back then.

Talking about her career as a politician she shared how her party came to power in a “dysfunctional city.” The National Capital Region of Delhi was suffering from a power shortage and she made every possible effort to combat the crisis and indeed effectively did it. She proudly shared how she successfully dealt with the leaders from the other parties and performed undeterred by achieving all goals even when B.J.P. was the ruling party of the country when she came to power in 1998. Vinod here drew a comparison between the political scenario of Sheila’s time and contemporary times and pointed out how a “mutual intolerance on a personal level” has festered itself in politics and thus the scenario has been absolutely maligned. When asked if she sees any hope of reconciliation or improvement, Sheila left the audience applauding as she said, “I can’t say I see such hope but I certainly hope that is would happen.”

She also shared how in the times of crises, when she lost the two most important men of her life i.e. her husband and father-in-law one after another, Congress and especially Rajiv Ghandhi came to her rescue. When he went to her house to give condolences, he asked, “What can I do for you,” and she replied, “Please make me as busy as possible” and the rest was history.

Concluding the session Vinod Dua pointed out that with the personal note the book has been written, it almost amounts to an auto-biography and this is not the time for her to write one as her story is yet to conclude and people would love to see her as the Chief Minister of Delhi again.