From Meetings To The Mat: Sunishka Goenka’s Activewear Is The Fitness Fashion You Need

“Feel comfortable or look fashionable?” Being the fashion lovers that we are, our desire to look trendy and ‘cool’ has stretched to even our activewear. Just because it’s a workout, we can’t look dull and boring in black and white fitness garments now, can we? Thanks to creative individuals like Sunishka Goenka, fitness has finally bonded with fashion for us.

Aware of the saturated fashion market in India, Sunishka decided to introduce athleisure and activewear that is functional for all purposes, all day and for all seasons in India – “reinventing fashion,” as she puts it. It was her passion for exploring fabric textures and colours, combined with extensive research to understand market demand, fashion trends and collection specifics that was the building block of her activewear brand, Myriad.

Describing her brand as “an athletic mix of urban quirk, fitness zen and comfortable everyday wear,” Sunishka designs outfits that transform from studio to street, office to Crossfit, meetings to the mat, spin to sushi and barre to bar. Interesting description, right? Well, it doesn’t end here! Excerpts from our chat:

How did the journey of Myriad start?

I graduated from London College of Fashion in Fashion Design and Marketing and worked with Miss Selfridge, Vogue India, and Kitty Joseph, two years ago. At the time, there was a booming lifestyle trend in the European-British fashion for fitness wear which was gradually being replaced by an activewear that one can wear throughout the day. It was around the time ‘athleisure’ was introduced.

I wanted to make it a part of India as well, after all, fitness bonded with fashion is a dream come true! But I didn’t want it to be a mere trend that comes and goes with time, I wanted it to be incorporated in their lifestyle which today is like a fast-track train with no time to switch outfits in between. I wanted to design outfits that look spot-on for each and every moment, be it running, going to the office after it and then enjoying a party at night- one outfit fits all the criteria like a boss! And that’s when I decided to establish my brand in 2017, and here we are.

Myriad surely has an amazing collection of activewear but the success you’ve attained, surely it wasn’t easy to come by.

Coming from a family that was in the business of fashion garments making and export, I already had the first-hand experience of how to go about it. Obviously being a startup brings all sorts of up and downs but to tell you the truth, it has been both crazy and a damn great experience.

And we hope that it continues to be great. Not many startups have the confidence you possess.

Well, they all have it. They just have to realize that it takes time for anything to grow, just don’t give up on yourself. Getting discouraged is not the only option here.

Sound advice, so coming back to women’s activewear, what according to you is missing in its market at the moment?

What is missing is fun. We need to ditch all those boring blacks, whites and grays. How can we even expect them to brighten our day! She, you, I, we all want to wear our activewear for more than just the gym, so it needs to be something that is filled with colour and energy. Colours, textures, prints – all of them are majorly absent from Indian women’s activewear market.

Exactly! So apart from this, what should one look for while purchasing activewear?

Look for quality in terms of fabric, never even dare to compromise on that because it’s your body which will have to breathe in it. Like we, at Myriad, source the best quality fabric, like nylon, organic cotton, etc. We are still far from completely transforming our activewear into using only organic material and currently, we are exploring different structures of meshes to incorporate in our designs as it makes the activewear more breathable.

Organic cotton, haan? That’s pretty sustainable.

Well apart from it, we have accumulated all the waste generated from our past collection and will be re-using them for our next collection. We believe in feeding the fashion thirst, not the pollution surge.

So, you are a pollution-less fitness-fashion brand. Talking about fitness and fashion here, how do you think your audience, the millennials, perceive them?

They perceive fitness as a necessity, which is part of their routine. No matter how tight their schedule is, they set aside some time for their fitness routine. As for fashion, I believe that this generation gives equal importance to looking good as well. In order to design such outfits that would attract these millennials, we follow their personal mantra- they regard exercise, Yoga etc as a re-energizing part of their life rather than a tiring chore, plus their efforts to execute elegance in every outfit they wear. And combine them together.

So we make what looks good to wear and what makes you feel good.

So, any tips on how to accessorise our activewear?

Well, based on Myriad’s collection, if you’re wearing a pair of leggings and a sports bra to the gym in the evening and then have to go to the bar later, just put a denim jacket on with a pair of sneakers to complete the look, changing activewear into a more athleisure look. A seamless transition from barre to bar.

Sounds interesting! Do you also multitask in your favourite fitness attire?

Well, half the time I am in my studio. So, mostly I wear gym clothes, accessorizing them as I said. Say, I am wearing a pair of high waist legging plus a tank top; I just put on a blazer over it and amp up my jewelry a bit.

Now that fitness is a part of fashion, why don’t you tell us the faux pas that should be avoided?

What one should stay away from is low rise and mid rise leggings, one because they don’t really support our core, in terms of fitness. And when comes to mixing fashion in it, do take notice of the colours you wear, because terrible colour coordination will bring you the kind of attention you so do not want. Learn how to balance your tops and bottoms according to colours and prints in a way that they complement each other.

Duly noted. While Myriad oozes oomph, does it also stand for body positivity?

Be it fashion or fitness, it should always be about self-identity. And that’s what we promote – be proactive, stand up for yourself. We aim for comfort here and definition of fitness for us is not based on how thin you are. Our garments are made to acquire your body shape and not the other way around.

Myriad was born to reflect your positive thoughts into what you wear, to match your comfortable lifestyle with active wear and to highlight all body types beautifully through our sport luxe collections.

Wonderful! So is your personal fitness vision reflected in your brand as well?

Fitness for me is a path I want to tread with comfort and ease which is only possible if the clothes I wear are up to it. So, I design Myriad outfits keeping this in mind and we can only improve if I think like a customer rather than the manufacturer. So, you can say I am the muse to my thoughts.

What an Innovative and inspiring technique. Seeing your fitness love here, is there a fitness regime you follow?

Well, I do karate and Crossfit workouts. And follow it strictly, after all, ‘being regular’ is my middle name. *she laughs* My day starts with my workout as I consider it a boosting factor that charges me up to work like a woman on a mission.

So, should I be on the lookout for any new Myriad awesomeness soon?

Well, wide-legged pants are quite trendy these days, so we are working on them to add our special touch of fitness wear to it. We are also planning on adding more fun to our outfits like we are going for 3D digital printing, graphic messaging. In a nutshell, I can say that we are reinventing fashion as I talk.