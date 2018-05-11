From Living In A Shed To Becoming The No. 1 Female Golfer In Nepal, Pratima Sherpa Is The Idol We Need

Pratima Sherpa, the no.1 female golfer in Nepal, is the only child of Pasang Sherpa, who has been a store-keeper at the Royal Nepal Golf Club in Kathmandu since 1995 and Kalpana, who had worked in the maintenance department of the club. Pratima has been living in a maintenance shed with her parents since she was five and yet today she stands confidently, beating the odds to win.

It was when she was 12 that she started playing golf when her father made her a wooden club and in 2012 it was a chance encounter with Nepal golf Association president Tashi Dhale after which she was inducted into the club’s junior programme. She would train with borrowed clubs early in the morning and in the evening and also attended school. She became a pro in a few years and won 33 junior and senior tournaments in Nepal.

“At the maintenance shed, we have two rooms and my parents would keep a small place reserved for my bag and the equipment. Staying at the course has always helped me since I am the first one to tee off or practice,” said Pratima. She is being trained by Sachin Bhattarai at the Royal Nepal Golf Club.

The youngster was hosted last year by a California-based couple for five tournaments in the USA after golf journalist Oliver Horovitz at the club wrote an article on her. Pratima won one and finished tied-third in another in the tournament. After this Pratima competed with 21 male golfers in the Surya Nepal Golf Qualifying Tour in September last year and finished in the ninth spot.

“In Nepal, we have the junior tournaments, apart from club tournaments at Kathmandu and Gokarna. When I won the Nick Faldo Series last December, I qualified for the final to be played in Vietnam. Playing at different golf courses helped my game. I will be playing in Nepal Tour Q School later this year. I have heard about Indian golfers like Aditi Ashok and read about her competing on the LPGA Tour. She has been an inspiration for youngsters like me and the fact that she represented India at the Rio Olympics at the age of 17 motivates me,” she said.

“I have also heard about Ashok Kumar, who used to be a caddie at the Delhi Golf Club and became a professional golfer. In India, there are many golf courses and the Surya Nepal Masters used to be conducted by the PGTI till 2015, I would observe Indian golfers closely and used to imitate the shots later in practice,” Pratima added. Hailing from an underprivileged family whose income is merely 7000 Nepali rupees a month, Pratima’s parents always encouraged her to go on.

“My father has been working at the club since 1995 and he would watch golfers play. He thought it as an elite sport. When I won trophies, my father would show them to all his co-workers. But their biggest dream is to see me play at the Olympics,” she said.

“We have stayed here for the last 25 years and seeing her win at the junior level at the course has always delighted us. We have heard about the Olympics and we wish to see her represent Nepal in Olympics one day,” her mother Kalpana said.

Pratima recently received a letter from Tiger Woods, the renowned American golfer, after they met at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida and trained together. She was in New York to watch A Mountain to Climb, a documentary based on her, on April 24. Someone from the team which made the documentary got in touch with one of the donors of the Tiger Woods Foundation and two days later, Pratima was on her way to Florida to meet the golfing legend.

“I could not believe that I was meeting Tiger Woods. I thought it to be a dream till Woods arrived in a golf cart. He spent half an hour training with me. I played some shots barefooted. Later, in the class, he introduced me to the trainees. Earlier this month, I also received a letter from Tiger and we have kept the letter for display in our shed,” Pratima said.

