From Hikes To Spring Water Baths, Jolene From Australia On The Benefits Of Homeschooling Kids In The Wild

Jolene and I are Instagram friends for a while now. Every morning, I eagerly look for her updates sharing the insights of her wild-wild life in Queensland with her five children and partner.

Having a house that’s surrounded by tall green plants, spending the day trekking and dipping their feet in the nearby river, lying on your back and observing the unhurried clouds, sigh, this lifestyle makes me want to do nothing except wander along the length of the woods and stay close to nature.

Why am I narrating her story to you? So I can take you to the many fern-covered-hill-top locations that she uses to educate her kids – Milo (11), Archie (10), Jasper (7), and four-year-old twin girls – Frankie and Rosie.

Read the small conversation I had with Jolene the other day about the practice of unschooling, nature-schooling, and other stuff. Excerpts below:

Tell me a little about your occupation and where you come from.

I am an advocate of self-love and mama to five beautiful young wildlings. I was born in England to an English mother and a Filipino father. We moved to Cairns, Australia, when I was 15 and now, it feels more like home than any other place I’ve ever been to. I’m a stay-at-home mother, although I sometimes help my partner, Lance, with the family business of events and publishing.

Ma familia 45 Likes, 2 Comments – * << j o l e n e >> * (@little.olive.bird) on Instagram: “Ma familia”

Looking at the way you’re nurturing your litter, I’m pretty sure you’d received a pretty unconventional parenting yourself.

I had a very steady, simple and routine upbringing. My mother is an amazing woman who gave her whole self to parenting my brother and me. We never really went without anything. We always had food in our belly, a roof over our head, and there was always a lot of love and laughter in the home.

It’s interesting that I was brought up this way because in some respects I am a little different to the way I was raised. I am neither routine or organized. I’m not very good at all the homely duties my mother took such pride in. I’m spontaneous and messy. I seek adventure and encourage the kids to be wild and free. But I hope my children will always remember their needs being met and that there is plenty of love.

You’ve long been homeschooling your five children. Why do you think it is more beneficial than the usual method schools?

We decided to homeschool because the boys were just not enjoying the regular school. They found the work boring and irrelevant. Also, it coincided with us wanting to travel as a family, so it seemed to be the right answer at the time.

I was keen to let them pursue their interests and teach them real-life skills through a method known as unschooling or natural learning, which is basically taking their lead and learning hands-on with things they need, use or are interested in, using our everyday life. I felt, by traveling across the land, they would see, touch and smell so much more than they ever could sitting in a classroom within the four walls, looking at a textbook.

By homeschooling, they could actually connect with the land and its people, and boy, that kind of experience felt priceless. Also, learning how to be self-sufficient and looking after themselves and each other was a massive pull. I really feel having that time together bonded us and strengthened our relationship.

Were you scared in the beginning?

Umm, yes, it was scary to take the leap into homeschooling. I started by reading some literature by John Holt and working out what the regulations were in my area, and just took it one step at a time. Also, there are lots of great accounts to follow on Instagram that make you feel like you have a solid community.

(John Caldwell Holt was an American author and educator, a proponent of homeschooling and, specifically, the unschooling approach, and a pioneer in youth rights theory.)

Take us through your day of unschooling your kids.

We enjoy slow mornings. There is no rush to be anywhere, or do anything. We take our time to move into the day and work out what we want to create. Sometimes we go into the bush or connect with other homeschooling friends in the neighborhood. We use the galleries, museums, and libraries as resources and like spending days at the beach and the skate parks burning-off energy and breathing in fresh air. All this pretty much sums up our day.

🐉❤️🌿 Frankie J . #pizzeypark #girlswhoskate 511 Likes, 12 Comments – * << j o l e n e >> * (@little.olive.bird) on Instagram: “🐉❤️🌿 Frankie J . #pizzeypark #girlswhoskate”

How do you make sure the kids are following the passions that require them to use gadgets, technology, etc. while they’re living a rather different life?

Unschooling doesn’t mean taking kids away from technical science or something that hasn’t got anything direct to do with Mother Nature. My boys like to spend time on the computer playing Minecraft and ROBLOX – something they are very passionate about. That’s why I took their lead and signed them into a robotics and coding class.

This another time when we were attending a forest school, traveling down the East coast of Australia, the boys spent time whittling sticks and drilling wood. The Bush skill is a favorite amongst my boys.

I see your kids are quite comfortable talking about gender and nudity. How do you normalize these rather sensitive topics at home?

We are a very expressive kind of family. Quite liberal, you might say. Everything is talked about openly, no subject is taboo. We answer as honestly as possible whether it’s about sexuality, body functions, gender, human behavior, religion, or anything else. It’s all open for discussion.

As a parent, I want them to hold their own ideas about things even if they don’t match with my own beliefs. I want them to feel they have a space to express. Sometimes it can be challenging to raise empowered free thinkers, but in the long run, I think it will serve them well.