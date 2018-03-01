From Fighting Gender Bias To Staying Alone In Forests, Jis Sebastian Does It All For The Environment

Many of the diverse species of forest and wildlife today stand on the brink of extinction and it is thanks to individuals like Jis Sebastian that there is still hope for them. A conservation ecologist working with both plants and animals, Jis is passionate about environmental conservation and in this mission of hers she has not left any stone unturned.

Growing up in the small village of Kudakkachira, in the Kottayam district of Kerala, she grew up among paddy fields and developed an attachment to the trees, fields, and streams. Since then she dreamt of working for the environment or become an activist.

While she was pursuing her Masters in Forestry from the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun when she got a chance to work with a senior scientist Dr Sathyakumar, of the Wildlife Institute of India, who was studying the ecology of the Asiatic black bear in Dachigam. Working with him gave her an exposure to the wide world of others like her.

Having to track the creatures by their scat, dung, paw prints, was all very exciting for Jis, but most rewarding was the exposure she got. “I had friends from all states, representing different cultures and languages. I think this really helped me in going further,” she said.

After she completed her Masters, she joined the Noida-based Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and was assigned a project in one of her dream destinations, Arunachal Pradesh. Here she studied population, behaviour, and activities of the hoolock gibbon, the only apes to live in India.

Recently she finished studying the distribution of epiphytic orchids in the Western Ghats across altitudes ranging from 30-2000 m. To compare the distribution of different orchid groups, she trekked across the terrain and climbed trees to reach the orchids growing on their canopies. Why take such troubles? Well, as Jis puts it, orchids are very sensitive to environmental conditions which makes them a potentially valuable when it comes to indicating climate change.

“We can actually model or map current distribution and predict what could happen tomorrow. For example, we can say that if the temperature changes by this much, this group of orchids may disappear.”

Jis planting orchids in Kerala

Her studies’ completion will also formally earn her a PhD. “There were occasions while doing conservation work when I saw that my opinion is not reaching where I want it to. I realised that you get more respect if you have a higher degree, then you can influence decision-making,” she said.

In Arunachal with an Idu (tribe) woman

But that’s not the only hurdle she has faced in her years of research in the field. The most toxic form of discrimination came from the forest officials who were rather gender-biased towards her. “There are very biased officers especially in Kerala,” she revealed. “I had to go alone to almost all sanctuaries (for my research) and it was hard for me because these officers tell you straight away – you’re not supposed to come alone, bring somebody, bring your parents or your relatives.”

But Jis refused to bow down. “I just said I’m not bringing anybody. This is my own business. I am capable of coming alone and I will go alone. I have permission from PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests). You have no right to tell me I shouldn’t go,” she recounted.

“If we do what they say, then tomorrow the same thing will happen to another girl in my position. Let them say what they want to me but don’t do this to the next girl who comes to you. That’s how I made many officers understand,” she added, saying that more women as forest officers could really help.

“I once had to work under the division of one of the first female range officers in Kerala. She was very helpful, bold and strong, so when I had problems with officers under her, I could go to her directly for help,” she said.

“I feel pretty safe and comfortable in the forest. To be honest, only this part – dealing with the department staff, is tough. Once that is done, I feel free as the wind inside,” she confessed.

And while she will be receiving her PhD some time next year, she already has a couple of other projects, one to restore orchids in Wayanad with the help of local community, and second is to clean up the scenic village of Parunthumpara in Idukki district in Kerala where unregulated tourism is adding to the issue, and she has already received a letter of approval for funds for this project.

H/T: Yourstory