From Designing ‘Cards Against Sanskaar’ To Making Gods Click Selfies, Artist Adrita Has Done It All

Two years ago, Mumbai-based Visual Artist Adrita Das exploded on the art scene with a series of South Asian Gods and Goddesses taking selfies. By marrying two genres to create something that was (very evidently) a mix of ancient and modern art, she truly introduced a compelling style of bringing humour into art.

Fast forward to now when she’s busy designing playing cards called ‘Cards Against Sanskaar’ that, according to her, are something this nation definitely wants to play. LMAO!

To understand what inspires her to bring back the sense of nostalgia with every art project, IWB spoke to Adrita. Excerpts below:

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I have always been a freelance artist and only recently, took a break to co-found a multimedia company in Mumbai with a dear friend. We take up all sorts of creative projects like filmmaking, graphic designing, visual art, digital marketing, etc.

Is ‘Cards Against Sanskaar’ a project of your new company?

It is. We actually posted it as a prank on social media on the occasion of April Fool’s Day this year. The kind of response that it received was astonishing. No kidding, but many people tried ordering this standard 52-card deck and that’s how we decided to make this pun a reality.

It’s 2018. Do you think people still get offended by art?

Two years ago, I came up with a series of South Asian Gods from the Mughal, Hindu and Buddhist cultures taking selfies. I took some archived images from the internet and Photoshopped smartphones in them. My only intention was to make people laugh. While many loved the prints and showed interest in buying them, others acted like total religious fanatics. But it’s okay. With art involving one’s religion, people tend to get sensitive.

Didn’t the use of these images from Google put you at the risk of being accused of plagiarism?

As an artist, I make sure I don’t disrespect other artist’s work in any way. While looking for these images, I only took the ones that were old enough and were not a subject to copyright. Moreover, since I don’t intend to sell these prints and won’t ever be using them commercially, I think I’m pretty much out of any legal argument. These images were simply modified and were a part of my personal project that I happened to share on social media.



Comparing the modern and prehistoric art, how differently, do you think, women have been perceived in these two eras?

A lot of ancient art revolved around women, for sure. Paintings of female characters weren’t overly sexualized and hence, nudity was seen in a healthy light. Back then, the artists were respected for their profession and were occasionally invited to the King’s courtroom to draw sculpture and paintings of the royal women.

Women subjects were portrayed in the most liberal way, unlike today when everything an artist does becomes a matter of political discussion. However, I think the audience is slowly becoming more comfortable and tolerant with contemporary art.

Talking about tolerance, we loved your series on Food & Consent. How inspired is it from your real life?

The series is called ‘Indians Don’t Understand Consent’ which I explained through food illustrations. I wanted to demonstrate how Indians are neck-deep into pleasing their guests with innumerable food varieties that (mostly) get on the latter’s nerves.

I’m sure all of us have that one person in our life who likes to overfeed us even if our plates (and mouths) are full. These people are, no doubt, full of love and want us to eat well but sadly, often forget that approval of the ‘receiver’ a.k.a eater is equally important.

We second you. Consent is very important even if it is on the dinner table.

I know, right? In India, making people overeat is considered an act of compassion. For example, many parents think that making their child eat more chapattis than what he/she usually eats is healthy. We seriously need to understand that pushing food down someone’s throat is a complete no-no and can prove to be medically inappropriate.

On the other hand, I totally understand the amount of love hidden behind these gestures. This is why my editor and I ended the series on a lighter note not offending anybody.

(source of food illustrations)

Follow Adrita Das’ work here.