From Crocodile Tears To Puppy Eyes: Alokparna Employed All To Build India’s 1st Animal Welfare Centre

“A chicken is kept in a battery cage that is about the size of an A4 paper for their entire life. Now since they are genetically modified to make them extra large, they’ve become cannibalistic.

So they peck at each other. Often hurting one another in the process. Now to stop that, poultry farmers break off their beaks with hot iron rods when they are little chicks. These are the torments billions of chicken face throughout their lives to be served as food to people.”

This is a common factory farming practice followed by millions of farmers not just in India, but across the globe. Chickens are cooped up for the sake of minimising expenses and maximising profits. I was made aware of this inordinate, inhumane torture by Alokparna Sengupta, the Deputy Director of Humane Society of India. A non-profit organization that has recently tied up with NALSAR, Hyderabad to bring about the country’s first Animal Welfare Research Centre. Over the phone, she tells me about all such practices going on in the country. And how little information we have about them because of a shocking lack of education in the field.

ANIMAL WELFARE AND RIGHTS

“When we think of animal welfare, we think of the puppies on the street. While that too is animal welfare, there is this whole section of practices going on that go unnoticed by us. For instance, there are 150 million (15 crore) animals annually that are used in product testing. That’s an enormous number!” Animals are used for everything from cosmetic product testing to pharmaceutical research. But there is little to no data in the field pertaining to India because of the lack of educational and research facilities like the one HSI is setting up with NALSAR. That work primarily and solely on Animal Welfare. “Every living creature should have its own laws. But we’re living in times where the rights of humans are being cut down, so we can’t really expect rights to be extended to animals. So we wouldn’t call ourselves an animal rights organization but an animal welfare organization.” Understandable considering Animal rights and welfare are rarely ever taken seriously in India.

“We actually have a set of very well-written laws. But they aren’t implemented or updated since 1960s. There are very little awareness and research that is going into this field. We want to professionalize the field of animal welfare. Most of the articles we currently refer to are from the US or Europe. There are virtually no peer-reviewed studies of our own. Our aim is to make students aware of the laws and encourage research.”

PERSONAL EVOLUTION

Alokparna has personally evolved on the issue of animal welfare as well. She tells me jokingly, “I used to be one of those non-vegetarians who’d think chickens are meant for food.” Now she is a renowned name in the world of Animal welfare. “I have been with HSI for the past 5 years. I was a dog-lover but also a non-vegetarian. I always hoped I’d one day earn enough to set up a farm to help animals. But you know, you never seem to have enough.” Realising that, she started volunteering at a centre in Hyderabad. Six months later she met Mr Jaisimha, the man spearheading the NALSAR centre, who encouraged her to join CIAPO, another animal welfare organization.

“Soon I was working with HSI, where I wrote a paper on the toxicity of product testing on animals. My primary focus was the cosmetic testing campaign but now I oversee all other campaigns as well,” she tells me. Cosmetic Product testing on animals has been a bit of a fixture in the work of Alokparna. She narrates an incident from when she was a young woman.

“I’ve always been passionate about animal welfare but it was never taken seriously. I remember speaking to this learned group of scientists about products and cosmetics being tested on animals quite passionately, and they reacted by asking me if my dad had too much money. The point is animal welfare is really not taken seriously in our country. The common perception is that animal welfare is pursued as a hobby by over-emotional ladies.”

NALSAR AND HSI

That is quite sad considering the recent incidents of increasing violence against animals that have come into the mainstream, from the medical student in Chennai who threw a little dog off a building to the Bangalore woman who straight-up murdered 8 puppies! It’s not just dogs either, you can go online and find a veritable cornucopia of crimes committed against all sorts of animals. And this isn’t accounting for institutionalized practices like factory farming or product testing. It is becoming increasingly important for India to understand the laws and protect its animals.

“We don’t want this program to be a centralized program. We don’t want it to be restricted to NALSAR either. We want this to go to all the law schools of India so we can have a credible field of animal welfare research. We have selected the Director of this centre as Jayasimha who is one of the leading legal minds in the field of animal law.” The reason why the first centre came up in NALSAR, Hyderabad is also quite interesting.

“It’s simply because NALSAR was the first University to agree to it. The VC of NALSAR is immensely progressive. They allowed us to hold a 5-day training program. HSI has had a relationship with NALSAR since 2013. The process took its time but now soon we’re going to visit the campus and address students who are interested. We really hope this centre expands to other Universities and Colleges as well.”

HOPES FOR THE FUTURE

The Supreme Court had, in 2014, in the landmark Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja and others case had declared that the judiciary is the guardian of animals. The Animal Welfare Centre is a step in that direction.

“There is definitely more awareness today than there was 5-years ago, I can tell you that. What we ultimately want to accomplish is making Animal Law an elective in the study of law. We have seen considerable interest from the students too!”

The good news is that the current and past governments have been cooperative in working with HSI. HSI has worked with the government in the past to get cosmetic testing on animals banned. Because, according to Alokparna, it doesn’t really give any credible results while torturing the animal. She is confident that the centre will receive similar support.

“We invited Mrs Maneka Gandhi, the honourable Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Welfare for the inauguration of the centre at NALSAR. And she voluntarily offered to be a guide to any student who was pursuing research in this field. Which is an enormous deal!”

We hope the first Animal Welfare Centre of India does tremendous work in researching the field of Animal Law. Perhaps, we’ll soon see a fulfillment of the Honourable Supreme Court’s observation of the judiciary being the protector of animals with an army of lawyers defending them. “We need to understand that animal welfare is proportionate to human welfare. It’s like Gandhiji said, ‘The greatness of a nation is measured by the way it treats its animals.”

A lack of compassion towards helpless animals shows a lack of humanity and character.

First published on Dec 11, 2017.