From Casting Couch To Sexual Harassment, Kannada Actor Sruthi Hariharan Bares It All

Are there Weinsteins in the entertainment industry in India? Yes! Are they being punished for their deeds? Nope! Sruthi Hariharan recently spoke bravely at the India Today conclave, discussing Sexism in Cinema. Just six years old in the film industry, she is a popular Kannada actress who started her own production company in 2016.

She opened up about casting couch, sexual threats, and losing offers because of being outspoken about facing sexual harassment by an influential producer.

According to Indian Express, she recalled, “One of the leading producers in Tamil Cinema bought the rights to my Kannada film and offered me the same role in the Tamil remake. He said, and I’m quoting him verbatim, ‘We are five producers and we will exchange you however we want. I retorted by saying that I carry a slipper with me in my hand’.”

She expressed that post this incident she stopped getting good offers in Tamil cinema as word got out that she was “difficult to work with”. She said, “Many producers who knew this man asked me if I actually said what I said. Since then, I have not received good projects from Tamil cinema.”

Sruthi also mentioned that this was not her first encounter with casting couch in the industry. She said, “I have had a casting couch (harassment) experience when I was 18 and on my first Kannada film. It did leave me so scared and petrified that I remember crying. When I told my dance choreographer about what happened, he told me that if I didn’t know how to handle this, I should leave.”

About time the industry unites and protests against these creeps!

H/T: Indian Express