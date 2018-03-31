From Casteist Slurs To Her Auto Rickshaw In Flames, This Dalit Woman’s Struggles To Be Made Into A Film

Meet Chitralekha, a Dalit woman, who drives an autorickshaw, which she bought from a bank loan. While her attempts should have been seen as a step towards women empowerment, she had to face casteist slurs from the very first day. She was abused by the male members of the rickshaw union affiliated to the CITU, Centre of Indian Trade Union’s (CPM).

“They were all from higher castes and they were opposed to a Dalit woman driving a rickshaw from the same stand. I pleaded with them that I bought the vehicle after taking a bank loan and that I needed to repay it. But they didn’t care,” said Chitralekha.

The fabric on the back of her rickshaw was cut with blades within days of her driving her autorickshaw from the stand. She took the issue to the police which enraged CITU Union, and on December 31, 2015, her vehicle was set on fire just outside her house.

“They wanted to destroy me financially, economically, in every way. After that, members of the union barged into my house to attack me. And my sister’s husband got slashed in the melee. They used their Dalit members in the attack to escape police scrutiny,” she said.

The public, sympathetic towards her plight, gathered funds and bought her a second auto rickshaw but Chitralekha decided to leave the area and go to another place. She protested for 122-days in front of the Kannur collectorate after which the previous UDF government offered her a 5-cent land and Rs 5 lakhs to build a house on the plot.

But as Chitralekha confessed, the new LDF government has denied her the financial assistance and it was a local MLA and a Gulf-based NGO who helped her to build a home.

“Many people wanted to support me during the struggle but they were scared of supporting me openly fearing CPM’s wrath,” she said.

Though the CPM strongly refutes her allegations. “At that time itself, we had denied any involvement on our part on attacks on her. She has always had links with the Congress party so she has a motive to say this. Even the burning of her auto rickshaw was questionable. It could have been done by miscreants. It’s still not clear,” said Madhu KP, the CPM area secretary.

Some time ago, director Shekhar Kapur shared her story on Instagram and wrote. “It’s a story of courage no less than that of Bandit Queen.”

And now, a British screenwriter, Fraser Scott, moved by Chitralekha continued struggles, plans to make a film about her battle.

“I never expected,” Chitralekha said. “I can’t express my happiness. For us to become the subject of a film, it must be God’s grace. It is also a victory against casteist forces.”

H/T: The Indian Express