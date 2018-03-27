From Being Trafficked To Rescuing Girls From A Brothel, Rama Devi’s Inspiring Story Is A Must-Read

Rama Devi was a born fighter whose life’s dictionary didn’t accept the words ‘Give Up’! She was married at an early age, delivered her first baby at the age of 16, trafficked and sold to a brothel, rescued from there and sold again. The second time she escaped she made sure to take effective steps to bring a change in the environment.

Soon after her wedding, Rama was tortured by her husband and mother-in-law for not bringing “enough” dowry and unable to bear the abuse, she left for her parents’ place. She delivered her daughter at her natal home and right after the delivery, her husband convinced her to return when he came to pick her up. Sadly, the abuse didn’t stop. When her daughter turned five months old, she was trafficked from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh to a brothel in Bhiwandi. She managed to come back from a place equal to hell after a year but sadly to a daughter who didn’t recognize her. She shared her story at a workshop organized by change.org on commercial sexual exploitation. She recalled, “When I came back, she asked who I was. ‘You are not my mother’.”

Not only that, she was shaken to find out that her husband made zero efforts to look for her and inquire about their daughter who lived with Rama’s parents. Her mother-in-law and husband continued to torture and taunt her which compelled Rama to go back to her parents’ house. She became friends with another teenager Pushpa. They both hung out together. While Rama and Pushpa stayed home to take care of the baby, Rama’s parents had started working in a brick kiln to earn more. In their absence, two women and a man befriended Rama and Pushpa. The women were about Rama’s mother age.

“One day, they told us to come with them to watch a film. They said I could leave my daughter at home because we’d come back shortly. During the interval, they gave us some cool drinks. I don’t remember what happened after that,” said Rama.

They were sold at a brothel in Bhiwandi for Rs 1,00,000. She narrated, “We wanted to go home but they did not let us. We were beaten up, kept captive, not given food… I was desperate to see my parents and my baby.”

Thereafter, they made many efforts to escape but failed. She didn’t stop to make plans to leave but was held back when one of the girls leaked the information to the brothel managers. They not only beat her up but also put chili paste in her eyes to teach her a lesson. However, after a year, the managers decided to send them back.

Rama, after her return, got in contact with an NGO called ‘Reds’ and with their help she looked for legal actions against the traffickers. But an FIR got filed after six months when their story got featured by a TV channel. “It was only when TV9 approached us and I did an interview with them that senior police officials stepped in and filed a complaint,” said Rama. The traffickers were convicted in the year 2006 with seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Not only did she get the offenders behind bars she also rescued 30 girls from the brothel in Bhiwandi in the year 2011. Currently, she is working with 10 other women in her hometown in Kadiri, Andhra Pradesh, spreading awareness about the dangers of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

She said that with no proper access to education and news, the women keep falling prey to trafficking and she requested the media to come forward for help. “I am here, telling my story to the media because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. But we need media to work harder to make people aware of trafficking,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute