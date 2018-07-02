From Being A Survivor To A Savior, Here is How Sunita Danuwar Battles Against Trafficking

“Once upon a time, I was refused entry into Nepal because the government thought I would spread HIV. Now, they are proud of me and recognise my work,” says Sunita Danuwar.

Sunita from Nepal was just 14 when she was kidnapped and sold to a brothel in India. 37 now, all she can recollect from the time is that one moment she was with her family, the next moment she found herself in a narrow room in Mumbai with nothing but a bed in it.

“Put on some make-up fast, you have to do dhanda,” she was told by a large built woman as soon as she regained consciousness. “In Nepali, dhanda means domestic work. I thought she wanted me to wipe the floors and cook. Then she said I had to please men. She said I was in a brothel in Mumbai. That’s when I began to cry,” Sunita shared with The Hindu.

When she refused to cooperate, she was threatened, beaten and made to give in. She told, “I was first gang-raped by five men, then forced into the trade. I tried to run away but was caught. I even tried to kill myself. But finally, I gave up and accepted my life as a sex worker.”

She was however rescued by the police during a brothel raid. What followed was even more shattering. The Nepal government was reluctant to take them back fearing that they would end up spreading HIV. “Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty helped with our flight tickets after he heard of our plight,” Sunita shared.

The girls were enrolled for trauma counseling once they were back in Nepal. This is when Sunita co-founded Shakti Samuha, an NGO with 14 other survivors. The NGO was one of its kind in the country and was founded to aid trafficking survivors.

Human trafficking is one of the major issues in Nepal and Sunita’s NGO has saved many girls from falling into its evil clutches. The NGO is managed by survivors themselves and also runs many shelters. They also provide vocational training to the survivors and have rehabilitated 894 of them till date. They have also won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for their work.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, that on more than one occasion, Sunita has been threatened by the traffickers but that doesn’t dampen her spirit at all. “My life’s aim is to end trafficking. If I have to die, I’ll go down fighting,” she says.

H/T: The Hindu