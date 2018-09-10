From Banning Plastic Bags To Promoting Organic Farming, These Women Are The Protectors Of Ladakh

Water scarcity has been a major issue that the world has been facing, particularly India, where some areas suffer from the absence of sufficient water. Ladakh, known for its scenic beauty, has been facing the same because of low snowfall in the recent years. Fighting this very issue is the Women’s Alliance of Ladakh who is earnestly persuading farmers to switch to organic farming and traditional water harvesting.

“It seems water is gradually vanishing from this place. We need to be prepared for water-related challenges ahead,” said 60-year-old Tsering Chondol, President of Women’s Alliance of Ladakh. “The sooner we get serious about finding solutions, the better it is. This year, many farmlands are without crops as there was no water when they needed irrigation. We can’t relax and let these changes take a toll on us.”

The organization has been devoted to protecting the environment and even got a complete ban on polythene carry bags in Ladakh in 1998!

“We are happy that people heeded our pleas for eliminating plastic carry bags from our land. It has given us hope that the farmers of Ladakh would cooperate with us as we urge them to stick to traditional methods of farming,” Chondol said.

These women urge farmers to harvest water in the off-season (winter) which they can use in early spring. They also advise them to use organic manure instead of chemical fertilizers, warning them of the side-effects of employing the latter.

“Many farmers have stopped using chemical fertilizers. We are telling them that using organic fertilizers is the best way to deal with water scarcity in the cold desert of Ladakh as the farms where organic fertilizers are used don’t need intensive watering,” said Chondol.

As per a research paper published in Geosciences journal in April 2017, in Ladakh the “glaciers are relatively small and are typically restricted to high altitudes. Despite their small size, the water stored in these glaciers determines the potential for irrigated crop cultivation, which forms the basis for regional food security and socioeconomic development.”

“As local village communities are entirely dependent on the melt-water supply, such glacier dynamics directly affect their livelihoods and the sustainability of land use systems,” said the research paper.

“When there is good snowfall in Ladakh’s mountains, it makes water available to farmers in the form of snowmelt in early spring, and later, the glacier-melt suffices their needs as the summer progresses. But this winter there was no snowfall, as in many winters in recent years,” said Tashi Tsetan, chief agriculture officer of Leh.

H/T: Scroll