From A Rag-Picker To A Fancy Chef, The Story Of Lilyma Khan Is Full Of Grit And Unyielding Hope

“There used to be a time when I used to forage dustbins for food because I was starving. But today, I cook food for so many people,” says Lilyma Khan. The story of this 25-year-old woman is sure to make your day.

Despite growing up as an orphan under indiscreet Delhi flyovers where she saw many rot and perish, Lilyma somehow managed to keep her hopes alive. “I used to think about how I can escape that place,” she is seen sharing in a video, which was recently shared by Karwan-e-Mohabbat.

Finally, her prayers got answered when she was rescued from the settlement (where she and many other orphans like her were constantly exploited by the families that they lived with) at the age of 11. Eventually, she found shelter in the Kilkari Rainbow Home where all of a sudden she found herself surrounded with “food, love, and everything.”

They even arranged for her education till class 11. She loved the atmosphere at Rainbow Home and started mixing with the caretakers and also assisting them in their chores, with the kitchen being her favorite place to work. Fortunately for her, right after her school, she got in touch with the Creative Services Support Group who helped her find an apprenticeship.

Post some initial training, Lillyma was then appointed as a staff cook at a Delhi restaurant and there was no looking back after that. The job further fostered her love for cooking and within no time she was working at an upscale restaurant and today she is a junior chef at the Le Cantine restaurant in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

From being someone who searched for leftovers in dustbins to cooking food in a fancy restaurant, Lilyma surely has come a long way. “I had never heard the words European or Italian…And going from a slum to walking into a fancy restaurant, there was always a feeling of fear inside. That fear has disappeared now,” she shares in the video.

Here’s the full video: