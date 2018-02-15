From A 5 Y.O. Living On The Streets To Owning A Cafe, Amin Sheikh’s Journey Is An Inspiration

“Living on the streets in Bombay at the age of five, I used to eat out of the garbage and rob people to survive. Older children would force me to do drugs and smoke, and would thrash me if I protested. But the sexual abuse was the worst. By the age of eight, there was no tragedy on earth that I had not lived through,” recounted 38-year-old Amin Sheikh.



I had always preferred to assume that for the small children living on the streets poverty is their only enemy. But ask Amin, who ran away from his home in 1985 at the of five and lived on the streets and who has sadly been the victim of the vilest monster of all – human. Five-year-old Amin used to work in a tea-shop for 8-10 hours and return home only to be inhumanly beaten up by his stepfather. Unable to bear it anymore, he ran away and started living on the streets of Bombay.

But despite it all, he never allowed his past to overshadow his future and today he runs his own tour and travels company, speaks fluent English, has written his autobiography I Am Because Of You, from the proceeds of which he opened his Bombay To Barcelona Library Cafe, where he gives employment to other street children and a place they can call home.

Getting to know the bare truth of what life really is like for these innocent souls, I was listening in stunned silence as Amin bravely narrated his life story.

Living on the streets, were there any happy moments that helped in lessening the torture you were going through?

The life I lived on the streets… well, let just say that I was grateful for the tiniest moment of happiness. One moment I was being beaten mercilessly and left to cry in a corner but when someone, taking pity on my condition, would give me a sweet or something to eat, I would have this smile on my face.

The life you’ve lived and even after all that the man you still are, Amin, is truly applause-worthy.

In a way, the man I am today is because of my sister, Sabira, whom I had left behind when I ran from home. I was around eight when I saw my sister at the Dadar station. She too had run away from the place we used to call our home. Maybe it was because of her good luck that in just three days a kind nun, Sister Seraphine, working at Snehasadan (an orphanage for homeless children), found us and took us with her to our first true home.

Amin with Sabira, who works as a nurse today.

You must have some pretty fond memories of the place.

Many! It was the first time in my life that I was being cared for, protected and I made friendships that I have even today. It was the place where I allowed myself to be a child, I had a family at last.

So, a place that contributed to making you the man that you are today, are you doing something for Snehasadan today?

Kindness, love, and compassion can never be repaid, but yes, in my cafe, most of the employees are girls and boys who come from my orphanage. When they leave Snehasadan many of them don’t have a stable job to rely on. I don’t want them to go back to the same place they came from- the streets and I know what it’s like to feel directionless in life.

Here they receive employment, guidance, and accommodation. Some of them are such great artists you know, they display their work in my coffee shop, like t-shirts, bags, dresses, paintings or whatever it might be. Whatever they make from the sale is theirs, they are their own bosses.

Jewelry on display, made by one of the employees in the cafe.

Amin was 17 when he left Snehasadan and set up a newspaper stall near a bus stand. He was then approached by Father Plassey from the orphanage who set him up to work for Eustace Fernandes, the renowned artist who made the ‘Amul Girl.’ From running his errands to doing his household chores, Amin’s life reached another milestone thanks to Eustace.

How was it to be with Eustace Fernandes, the artist with a worldwide fan following?

Well, that’s the only thing the world knows about him. The man I worked for and lived with for 13 years was the best boss, father, and friend anyone could ask for. He transformed my life completely. In 2003, he set me up with a second-hand car and I started running my own traveling service. I loved showing foreigners around Bombay and even though my English was not good then, they ended up being my best friends as they felt that “nobody knows Bombay as Amin does!”

To be appreciated for your work, that really is beyond comparison. So, what was the first thing you bought with the money you earned?

When I started making money as a taxi driver slash tour guide, I bought a secondhand car from the money I had earned. I can’t explain the feeling, Apeksha, it was as if I had finally learned to walk on my own.

Did you ever visit any of the countries they came from?

I liked the tourists from Barcelona the most. They are this friendly bunch of individuals, accepting strangers like me with open arms, extending their hand of friendship without any reserve. They would make me sit with them and eat food. I wanted to see the place such kindness came from, so when one day on Christmas, Eustace asked me what I wanted. I said I wanted to go to Barcelona. And he took me. Imagine my happiness!

Ah, now I understand the name of your cafe- Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe. So, how was it, the first trip of your life?

Oh, god it was just… wow! I mean sitting in a plane for the first time. I was just exclaiming so loudly at the smallest things and Eustace was like ‘Yes, I know, calm down.’ (he laughs).

When we landed in Barcelona, what I noticed was that there was not a single child begging on the streets, no family sleeping on the sidewalks because they have nowhere else to go and I realized that though the country I come from talks about big things like spirituality and humanity, it fails drastically when it comes to their implementation.

Sad but true. So is it here that you found the inspiration to open your cafe?

Yes, I went into cafes, and I found no discrimination on the basis of me being poor. This accepting atmosphere, the true human values was something I wanted to create in India too and hence I decided to open a cafe in Bombay. Plus, I love to cook, so it was an added advantage!

This trip opened my eyes to the fact that my education was not restricted to books, for me it came from traveling, meeting new people, knowing the world in its smallest aspects is a far better source of knowledge to me than the limitation of our planned education. For the last 15 years, I’ve visited Barcelona every year without fail.

Travelling does help in broadening one’s perspective. Well, that was how your cafe came to be but what was it that made you write your autobiography?

While I wanted to open a cafe, I was short on funds. One day, my friend Martha Miquel in Barcelona called me and said how she has written a book, whose proceeds would help to solve the problem of electricity in a hospital. You see, I was just discovering the world, and the idea of a doctor writing a book seemed absurd to me, but she told me that anyone who wanted to write a book could ‘jolly well write one!’

And you did write one!

Yep, but though it seemed easy at the time, what I wrote was just a big pile of grammatical errors. It was my friends, who proofread it and made the corrections. But no one was ready to publish the book of a nobody like me, so I started selling the copies on stations, traffic signals, and in 6 years I collected 75 lakhs with which I opened my cafe in 2016.

Rare individuals possess the dedication you do. Amin, you have experienced the evils of child labor, what would you say to the NGOs that are working in this area?

Let me ask you a question first, which will answer your question here. How do you think our country attained freedom? Surely, it wasn’t an easy feat!

Well, everyone came together to fight against the British rule.

Exactly! This evil of child labor or anything else that is wrong with the society will be solved only when people come together to fight them. We have to stop getting divided on separate thoughts and unite for the good of the world we live in. We have to accept that there is something very wrong around us, stop this aloofness we have towards anything that does not concern us directly. Stop being blind!