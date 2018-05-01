From 2021, Having A PhD A Must For Teaching At University Level Along With Passing National Eligibility Test

According to a senior Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry official, from 2021, a PhD will be mandatory for teaching at university level, according to a draft policy document. Those willing to be appointed as teachers will have to undergo a mandatory, month-long induction programme and devote two hours for mentoring of students for community development/extra-curricular activities.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up the draft regulations and put them online for suggestions and objections. The same has been sent to the HRD ministry for approval.

In order to enhance the quality of education in the higher education sector, these changes have been made and soon the (UGC) will be defining the minimum qualifications for teachers.

Currently, the minimum eligibility requirements for an assistant professor is to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited test (state level eligibility test) or other similar exams and have a Masters degree. But for the ones who have obtained PhDs before 2009 the need to clear NET is not there.

Other features include doing away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based appraisal, a simplified teacher evaluation grading system’s introduction, and to improve research output, the addition of an academic/research score for universities.

Also, promotion up to the level of associate professor in colleges will be based on teaching-centric metrics and in universities, it will depend on teaching and research.

To be eligible for direct recruitment and not be required to clear NET, the applicant needs to have a PhD degree from a university/institutions which ranks in top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

“The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that PhD should be the minimum eligibility for recruitment at universities. After much consideration, it was decided that it should be applicable from 2021. NET as the minimum eligibility criteria is important for a diverse country and as there are so many different subjects,” said VS Chauhan, who was the chairman of the pay review commission for the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), and is currently the chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“I am unaware as to what has prompted these changes. I am sure that there must be some wisdom behind them,” said Dinesh Singh, former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

H/T: Hindustan Times