Fresh Bill That Makes Triple Talaq A Penal Offence Introduced In Lok Sabha

In a new development to the triple talaq Bill verdict, a fresh bill was introduced to Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill was introduced to replace an ordinance issued by the government in September. The new Bill would illegalize instant triple talaq and make it void and also has the provision of attracting a three-year jail term for the husband.

The aim of introducing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, is to replace another Bill passed earlier in the Lok Sabha which still pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier the government had attempted to clear some amendments which included the inclusion of the provision of bail as the Bill faced opposition in Rajya Sabha. However, the government had to later issue an ordinance owing to the same reason.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while introducing the Bill said that it would protect “the rights of married Muslim women” who continue to face problems despite the fact that the Supreme Court has already struck down the practice of talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposed the Bill and said, “The Bill conflates civil law with criminal law by criminalising a wrong form of divorce and by criminalising an act which is already legally null and void.” He further added that the Bill creates “class-specific legislation on the grounds of religion”, and has “no procedural safeguards to prevent its misuse”.

Prasad responded to Tharoor’s allegations by saying that the Bill has been introduced after much thought and brainstorming. He said that it has been created while taking everything in consideration and thus has a provision of bail which can be granted by the magistrate even before the trial, provided that he has heard what the wife has to say in the case.

