Freida Pinto’s Costumes For ‘Love Sonia’ Were Specially Bought From Mumbai’s Red Light Area

Tabrez Noorani’s upcoming film Love Sonia is a hard-hitting film on human trafficking, starring some stellar actors like Freida Pinto, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Mark Duplass, Sai Tamhankar Richa Chadha, and Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, Frieda shared some pictures from the costume trial for the film on her Instagram. She also shared that the attention to detail was such that all her clothes, including something as small as a bra, were specially bought from Mumbai’s red light area. It’s clear that the director and costume designer did not want to compromise on the authenticity of the characters.

Frieda shared these pictures on her Insta story.

The film is set to release in India on September 14 after doing the rounds of international festivals.