Freida Pinto On ‘Love Sonia,’ Being An Indian In Hollywood, And The Need For Diversity In Films

When we talk about successful Indian crossover actors, Freida Pinto is one of the first names that pops into mind. However, that doesn’t keep her away from India and Indian projects.

Freida started her career with Slumdog Millionaire (2008), where she played Latika, a girl born in a Mumbai. Since then, she has worked in a lot of Hollywood projects including Miral (2010), You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010), Immortals (2011), Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2013), and Knight of Cups (2015). However, India maintains its hold on the actor and she keeps revisiting the country for projects.

Love Sonia, which releases this week, would be Freida’s third film in India. In the film, she plays Rashmi, a sharp-tongued sex worker. Directed by Tabrez Noorani, the film is based on a global trafficking ring. The cast of the film includes Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Adil Hussain, Mark Duplass, and Demi Moore.

In a recent interaction with Scroll, she talked about her character in the film, the experience of being an Indian in Hollywood, the need for diversity in films, and her upcoming projects.

On her character Rashmi

Speaking on the experience of playing Rashmi, Freida says, “It was fun in so many ways. I was reminded of this constant Bambaiya Hindi that I would always hear around me. With Rashmi, I had to go ten steps further and keep it really crass, because that is how they communicate, and not just for the sake of being crass.”

The process of the transformation into Rashmi has been a phenomenal one for Freida. She shares, “Vibha Chibber, the amazing actor, was my dialect coach. I would definitely like to give her a shout-out. I am happy I got a teacher in a fellow Mumbaikar to build this character. ”

It is the varying shades of Rashmi’s characters that drew Freida to the role. She says, “The fact that she is not one-dimensional. There is a level of strength, a complexity to her. She is a survivor, and her way of surviving is making sure that no one else rises. The pressures of being young and beautiful play a big number among commercial sex workers. The older you are, the less accepted you get. ”

On being an Indian in Hollywood

Freida is very happy with the direction that Indian cinema is taking right now. The scenario makes her all the more proud of being an Indian in Hollywood.

She says, “At this stage, I am super proud. I have always been very proud of being an Indian, but now I am even more proud because, with all the work that has been put in, it is making people realise that there are stories from this part of the subcontinent that will be told, and you will like them. Because we are going to tell them in the most beautiful way possible.”

She adds, “It is now down to us. Can we pull this off? Can we write stories that translate for a global audience? Can we get filmmakers to translate that on film and make it an experience? I think we are headed there. Sacred Games is a start, and we are going to get better and better. ”

On the need for diversity in films

Freida once expressed the need for diversity in films. She still stands by it as she says, “There is more to choose from right now. I feel like Slumdog Millionaire was the first movie to come out from India that received such global acceptance. It has been 11 years, and there hasn’t been another one on that scale.”

However, she adds, “Of course, there have been amazing films like Lion. Hopefully, a film like that will be made by Indian filmmakers. I had this misconception in the early stages of my career that we might not be accepted for who we are, so it is better to go for roles that are white. But that is absolutely not true. And the people who have proven this are actors like Riz Ahmed and Dev Patel. You embrace who you are and make The Night Of and Lion. ”

On not getting enough opportunities

In a 2017 interview, Freida said that she wasn’t being given enough opportunities. On being asked if she still feels the same, she answers negatively. She shares, “I learned this wonderful thing from this experienced producer in Hollywood, Lorenzo di Bonaventura. He said that actors who have had a sudden rise to fame or sudden exposure have a two-year span, within which they can hit it, make it and then inevitably, no matter who they are, start a steady decline. And in those two years, if they have established credibility, through the steady decline, they will see a comeback.”

She shares that the steady decline happened for her when she was frustrated with the roles she was getting. She explains, “I don’t want to be a primatologist in a movie who runs in high heels [referring to Rise of the Planet of The Apes]. I am sorry, no. Don’t hyper-sexualise the character because she is a woman. Primatologists work with animals. Put her in boots and give her clothes that she can walk around in.”

“At that age, I did not know when it was good for me to say something and when it wasn’t. I was starting from scratch, and did not know anyone. But today, I have found my voice, and I find it a lot easier to be absolutely satisfied with the roles that come my way. I find that whenever I suggest something, it is actually taken into consideration. I am accepting now that I have a voice, and people will listen to me ,” Freida adds.

On her upcoming projects

Freida has just finished shooting two films this year. She shares, “One is called Only, which has a post-apocalyptic set-up. The world is coming to an end, and it is about how these two lovers survive. The other film is Needle in a Timestack with Leslie Odom Jr, directed by John Ridely of Guerrilla. It is a love story set against the backdrop of time travel.”

She adds, “As for Indian films if there are opportunities, I would do them 100 percent. But for now, you get Love Sonia.”

