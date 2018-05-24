Freagles Of India Is Relentlessly Working Towards The Rehabilitation Of Lab-Released Beagles

The beagle next door waits for me every day at his doorstep to greet me after a long day of work and that certainly is the highlight of the day for me. Beagles are probably the purest buddles of joy that are to be found on Earth. Feeling sad? Go play with a beagle and you are sorted.

Given the kind of adorable creatures beagles are, it is soul shattering to fathom that until 2016 hoards of these tiny creatures were kept caged sans any stimuli for lab testing for years. Pups were separated from their mothers and kept in solitary 3’x2’ cages. At times their vocal chords were removed. All kinds of pharmaceutical testings were carried on these dogs until they were of no use and were thus euthanised.

Thankfully a law was passed in 2016 that mandated the release of lab animals after one cycle of testing, making India the first country with such a law. The challenge was now to rehabilitate them.

This is when Freagles of India (FoI) came into play. Chinthana Gopinath, who was a volunteer with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), a Bengaluru NGO that works for animal welfare, which had long campaigned for the release of lab animals, approached Awanti Agarwala for the same.

Gopinath asked Agarwala if she would like to work on a project where she would have to handle the release of a batch of beagles from a laboratory. Agarwala who was an ardent animal lover said, “Wow, this is what dreams are made of,” and immediately got on board.

The women knew that these were dogs with special needs and there were certain steps integral to the rehabilitation of these dogs. The steps included screening prospective adopters, post-adoption checks, even taking back animals from less-than-ideal homes.

A bigger challenge came in the fact that these beagles were not used to the natural environment at all. Coming from temperature-controlled sanitised laboratory everything for them was new and frightening.

Natasha Chandy, a canine behaviourist who works with Gopinath, shares: “The release is a big jolt to their physiology as well as mindset. They are under-confident, anxious, they don’t know anything: what soil or grass or stones or leaves or sunlight are, what a bowl or a collar is, how to not eat anything that is not kibble. The instinctive reaction is usually fear; the behaviour is freezing, submitting.” Thus a lot of patience is required to help these dogs adjust to the new environment.

Freagles of India was officially registered as a trust in April 2017. Gopinath and Agarwala are the trustees; with a core group of volunteers, Smitha Suri, Reena Chengappa, Nita Mahurkar, Garima Gupta, and Ajay Panekar, aside from Chandy, the behaviourist. Despite their name, their remit is all lab-released animals, Agarwala says, whether a mouse or a horse, reports The Hindu.

The group received 242 beagles in 2016 when they first formed a team. They worked on all the processes and frantically looked out for adopters and thus successfully managed to find homes for all of the dogs.

FoI managed to rehabilitate 350 beagles by the end of 2017 and is today the go-to team for any releases from labs. This year, they have received 20 dogs released from a lab in Gujarat and 13 from Hyderabad.

