France Has Chosen Priyanka Das As Ambassador For Its Initiative ‘For Girls And Science’

Priyanka Das, an Assam native, has been chosen as an ambassador by France for its initiative – “For Girls and Science”. The initiative was launched in the year 2014 to encourage girls to take up careers in science.

The main aim of the initiative was to promote scientific vocations among the youth, especially girls, and inspire them to become scientists in the future. It is supported by the Ministry of National Education of France and the L’Oreal Foundation.

The 26-year-old young scientist has been contributing her expertise in satellite navigation for the French Defence Company, Safran, while pursuing her PhD. Elaborating about the initiative, according to The Times of India, Priyanka said, “As part of the programme, we meet middle school and high school students, and through talks and presentations, we try to clear the misconceptions about scientists and women in science.” It is linked to the L’Oreal Women in Science programme that awards five women scientists each year in collaboration with UNESCO.

Priyanka’s PhD topic is, ‘Robust and Precise Navigation using Tightly-coupled Hybridisation of Inertial and GNSS Phase Measurements’. She explained, “I’m working on a very specific matter on how to make positioning more robust and precise. It can have applications as one of the many sensor information used by autonomous systems like a self-driving car for self-localisation.”

She also recalled her visit to the defence company, saying, “I had the chance of visiting Safran when I was a first-year student at Polytechnique. It was a visit organised by ISAE Supaero, an aerospace engineering school in the south of France. I was very impressed with the work they did at Safran and dreamt of working there one day.”

The young achiever’s father, Manoj Das, is DGM (Advisory & Consultancy) in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) and her mother is a senior medical officer in Delhi.