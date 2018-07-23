Four Women From Lucknow, Travelling To Haj Without Men, Talk About Their Journey

This year and for the first time, a total of 1,308 women from India will perform Haj without the company of a mahram or a male guardian. Amongst this number, is a group of four women from Lucknow, who have shared their challenges and end-moment preparations.

Hasmitul, Mumtaj, Shamim, and Nur are amongst the first women from India to avail of the change in rules by Saudi Arabia, which allows women above 45 years to do Haj without a male guidance in groups of four. Hasmitul, Mumtaj, Shamim, and Nur are all residents of Itauja market area, about 25 km from Lucknow city and are all widows. They are set to leave on July 26.

Before the rule passed, they were all dependent on their sons to travel with them. In all of their cases, however, none of their sons earn enough to raise the money required for two to do the trip. With the change in rules, the four women managed to plan the trip raising Rs 3-3.5 lakh each.

“Our heartfelt wish has been fulfilled,” tells Shamim to The Indian Express. “Yeh kismet ki baat hai. Humare pati nahin hain to kya, hum apas mein ek doosare ki madad karengi (It is a matter of luck. So what if our husbands are no longer around, we will help each other out).”

The 56-year-old Shamim is the undeclared leader of the group, as mentioned in the application as the ‘Cover Head’. Having studied up to Class 8, she is also the only one among them to have done any schooling. Shamim’s husband was a vegetable vendor who died about a decade ago. In order to collect enough money for the Haj trip, she sold her small piece of land six years later hoping to finance a Haj trip, but fell short.

Living about eight houses away from Shamim is Mumtaj, who was in a similar situation. “My husband died 14 years ago. My sons are vegetable vendors and had promised that as soon as they were able to collect some money, they would send me for Haj,” says Mumtaj.



Photo source: Indian Express (From left) Shamim Bano, Nur Jahan, Mumtaj and Hasmitul NishahPhoto source: Indian Express

Nur, who is a relative of both Shamim and Mumtaj, was the messenger who informed them about the change in rules. “Three of Nur’s sons live in Saudi Arabia and they informed us that Haj would be allowed without mahram this time. I jumped at the opportunity and convinced Nur and Mumtaj to go with me. But when I went to the Haj office, they said we need a group of four for our application to be accepted,” shares Shamim.

The application process and looking for a group of four began in December last year. For 15 days, the three women went about the neighbourhood enquiring if anyone else was interested in making the trip — not an easy task in an area where most women have never travelled on their own, let alone outside the country.

Then they chanced upon Hasmitul, whose husband had died in 1999. But the 58-year-old, who hardly ever left home, took time to agree. Hasmitul recalls, “My eldest son had been promising to take me for Haj for years. I have four sons but it is hard for them to take leave from their work or arrange the money. Bano (Shamim) spoke to my elder son, and he said he would pay my expenses.”

Mumtaj also has never travelled alone and in fact, the last time she travelled outside of Lucknow was 15 years ago, which was with her husband and other family members. They had gone to Ajmer Sharif. Mumtaj’s son Mateen admits they were worried a bit about her travelling alone, but also adds, “This was her wish. So we told her to do ibadat (worship), and that the four of them should stick together.”

First time travelers had some fears. “Initially, we had some fears, but over the past few months, we have found our strengths. Nur had gone to Umrah with one of her daughters-in-law last year and knows places there,” says Shamim.

In case of any trouble, the four would take help of Nur’s sons who work in Saudi Arabia as labourers and mechanics.

The women are doing the Haj not only for themselves but also for their families. “I will pray on behalf of my family and my husband,” Mumtaj says.

Scheduled to leave for ‘Haj House’ in Lucknow on July 26, the four have started last-minute planning like buying clothes and putting together the utensils like glasses, bowls, spoons, that they have been told to carry. They have also planned to carry enough snacks.

There are doubts and fears but the optimistic Hasmitul says, “Do not worry. We will help each other out, and since it is a place of god, people would help us.”

“This could be the first and last journey of our lives outside the country,” Shamim says and she adds, “And a long-awaited one.”

H/T: Indian Express