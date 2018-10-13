Four Women Accuse Casting Directors Mukesh Chhabra And Vicky Sidana Of Sexual Harassment

Casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Vicky Sidana have been accused of sexual harassment by four women, of which one met Chhabra in 2017 for the casting of a film. Another woman left Mumbai after she was sexually harassed by Chhabra.

“It has been years of hard work and I have been around in the industry. It is unfortunate that people are resorting to name calling and making wild allegations. Hard work and sweat cannot be erased by making false accusations. I deny any such incident took place. If anyone is indulging in rumour mongering and mischievous slandering, I will take every possible legal action to protect my reputation,” Chhabra said, denying the allegations.

In case of Vicky Sidana, an aspiring actress claimed that he first called her to his house and then tried to harass her. Sidana also denied claims of harassment and said, “I have never called anyone home. If I had, my wife would have been there. In any case, if someone is not naming themselves, how do I prove myself innocent? One has to understand, that as casting agents, we suffer the wrath of those we don’t cast. They harbour ill feelings towards us and this is an attempt to malign me. I have been working since nine years and have a certain reputation. Casting directors are harassed by budding actors; they send objectionable pictures and messages.”

H/T: The Indian Express