Four Pictures That Prove That No One Does Tone On Tone Better Than Neha Dhupia

A delicate mauve merging with the bejeweled purple, the warmest coral mixing with pastel peach in a delicious confluence of juicy colors, there is something about tone-on-tone styling unlike any other.

Tone-in-tone is a rather effective way to keep it basic yet stylish, especially in summers, when more often than not contrasting hues end up assaulting the senses. Having said that, it is not as basic as it sounds and certainly requires a careful eye for harmonious tones that go with one another without falling flat.

Also, like they say it’s not the clothes on the women but the women in the clothes! Go through Neha Dhupia’s Instagram profile and you will know what we mean by that. Be it an uber comfy vibe or badass attitude, there is something about Neha’s style that has us absolutely hooked.

The woman sure has aced tone-on-tone like a pro and we can’t help but be in absolute awe. Here are five looks of Neha to show you how it’s done:

Isn’t this cornflower blue outfit paired with a pigeon hue absolutely chic? Want to exude the cool boss vibe? This power suit is just the thing for you!

This tan-brown outfit matched with the most subtle tone of beige reminds us of sunny, laidback working days. But wait till you see the beige boots making a reappearance in the last outfit!

What’s your take on these sunset hues that club orange and tangerine in a way that feels like they have always belonged together? If you look carefully, you will also spot the rust orange heels, the MVP of this entire look!

But wait till you look at what appears an all-white assemble. Firstly, it’s not all white! Secondly, it’s the layering where all the magic lies. Minimalistic print done in a tone just a notch warmer than the base outfit creates the seamless tone on tone look here. And again, brownie points for those beige boots!