Four Malayalam Actors Quit AMMA In Protest Of Sexual Assault-Accused Dileep’s Return To Organization

Actor Dileep, who is one of the accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actress, has been welcomed back to AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes). Shocked by the decision, Malayalam actors Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Geethu Mohandas and the victim of the sexual assault have quit the AMMA in protest.

“In the past when this star had thwarted to keep me away from films by denying opportunities to me, I did approach the organization, but no action came up. And now when I have gone through very tough times, the organization appears to be protective of this person and hence I feel there is no point in being a member of this organization,” the victim said. “It is meaningless to continue in this organization.”

“I was shocked to learn from the media the move to take up the issue which was not even in the general body agenda and then follow it up with a decision to reinstate the actor. The body clearly did not think of its member who was victim of the attack when the decision was being made,” said Remya Nambeesan. “AMMA has taken a very inhuman stand against my actress colleague and hence I am resigning….”

“As a member of the panel, I had realized much earlier that to question the association from within would always be difficult. This association needs members who will fall in line and not question decisions of the leadership,” said Geetu Mohandas. She said that she will be fighting this injustice from outside now.

“I decided to resign for the upcoming generation who will be able to pursue their profession without making any compromises,” said actor Reema Kallingal.

