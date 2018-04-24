Four Indian Food Bloggers On Their Boo Boo Social Media Moments

Some eat to live, some (the better ones) live to eat. I fall obviously in the latter category. It, therefore, shouldn’t come as a surprise that I literally live by food blogs. God hail the food bloggers!

I exist on social media because of these food bloggers who keep my gastronomical fantasies whetted. Hindustan Times recently approached some of these uber cool bloggers to understand their take on food, blogging and everything foodie. Here are our favorite picks from the lot:

Nandita Iyer

As she introduces herself, Nandita is the “author of the everyday, healthy, vegetarian, nutrition, wellness, vegetarian food blog,” called the Saffron Trail. When Nandita started blogging in 2006, it was for her a spur of the moment kind of decision. The blog however soon prospered. She finds the loyal readership that developed over the years highly gratifying.

“Someone called me a fairy on Instagram!” she says recollecting the most unique comment she has ever received on social media.

Lamenting the arduous side of blogging Nandita says, “Everything is SEO-driven now. It means I must compartmentalise my thoughts to optimise hits on my blog. And it is important to develop a niche early on, or you’re just writing for yourself.” She adds, “You have to research the key words, photograph the food, and then edit it. It becomes tiresome.”

She says that her forte lies in salads and finds curries, sambhar, and dal really yum but downright non-photogenic.

Here are some of the mouth-watering pics from her Instagram:

Monika Manchanda

Monika introduces herself as a baker, food writer, blogger, consultant, avid reader, and traveller. She also happens to be an ex-IT person. Her blog Sin-A-Mon Tales “is a canvas for her food memories.”

She began the blog as a diary but over the time has given it a more structured form to cater to the audience. “For example, I resort to seasonal cooking. Or there is a different theme every month,” she explains.

She remembers posting a recipe for peanut chutney, which was taught to her by her mother-in-law. To her immense joy, hundreds of people recreated the recipe.

“I got trolled for my version of an avial recipe. I had used cheese!” she says recollecting one of her embarrassing social media moments.

Here are some of the most gorgeous food pics from her Instagram:

Uma Raghuraman

Uma of Masterchefmom proudly declares that she belongs to ‘a foodie family that especially loves homemade food.’ Cooking 3 meals a day for all the years of her marriage (21 to be precise), plus experimenting for her children’s wants, she gathered so many recipes that her kids suggested she should start a blog.

Uma today boasts of 900 online recipes. She also happens to be the recipient of the Saveur Blog Award for Best Food Instagram 2017. Uma says, “When people recreate your recipe, it is the ultimate validation.”

She believes that “Pongal photographs badly, but tastes great.” Ice-cream is also a nerve wrecking issue for her as it melts way before she clicks it.

Here are some of the delicious food pictures from her Instagram:

Archana Hebbar

What started as a hobby for her is now “a passion-cum-profession.” “After I got married and moved to Australia, I wanted to continue in software, but couldn’t get a job without local experience. To kill time, I started my blog,” she shares.

Her blog and YouTube Hebbars Kitchen is now prospering and how! She says her biggest challenge is to develop recipes as per reader requests. But the bright side is that everything she cooks for the blog winds up on her dinner table!

“Big boo boo? I edited out adding salt in my dum aloo video!” she says recollecting her most embarrassing social media moment.

Here are some of the videos from her Instagram that will make you really hungry:

