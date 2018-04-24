Four Indian Food Bloggers On Their Boo Boo Social Media Moments
Some eat to live, some (the better ones) live to eat. I fall obviously in the latter category. It, therefore, shouldn’t come as a surprise that I literally live by food blogs. God hail the food bloggers!
I exist on social media because of these food bloggers who keep my gastronomical fantasies whetted. Hindustan Times recently approached some of these uber cool bloggers to understand their take on food, blogging and everything foodie. Here are our favorite picks from the lot:
Nandita Iyer
As she introduces herself, Nandita is the “author of the everyday, healthy, vegetarian, nutrition, wellness, vegetarian food blog,” called the Saffron Trail. When Nandita started blogging in 2006, it was for her a spur of the moment kind of decision. The blog however soon prospered. She finds the loyal readership that developed over the years highly gratifying.
“Someone called me a fairy on Instagram!” she says recollecting the most unique comment she has ever received on social media.
Lamenting the arduous side of blogging Nandita says, “Everything is SEO-driven now. It means I must compartmentalise my thoughts to optimise hits on my blog. And it is important to develop a niche early on, or you’re just writing for yourself.” She adds, “You have to research the key words, photograph the food, and then edit it. It becomes tiresome.”
She says that her forte lies in salads and finds curries, sambhar, and dal really yum but downright non-photogenic.
Here are some of the mouth-watering pics from her Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgRV41Wgz8l/?taken-by=saffrontrail
GARDEN BREAKFAST – Today’s breakfast looked like this! Fresh rocket leaves and tomatoes from the garden, hard boiled eggs I had batch prepped yesterday, a generous shower of freshly cracked black pepper and Himalayan salt. And of course some extra virgin olive oil. So satisfying and pretty that I didn’t miss the bread. 226 calories – check the MyFitnessPal recipe log in stories. . The easy access to fresh green salad leaves is the best part about a kitchen garden. . What was your breakfast today? . . . . . . #foodblogfeed #instayum @huffposttaste @desi.diaries @goodfoodindia @cookinglight @betterhomesandgardensindia @thekitchen @food52 #vegetarianfoodshare @foodblogfeed #onmytable #eeeeeats #f52grams #saffrontrail #bangalorediaries #bangalorefoodies #eggs #tomatoes #thefeedfeed #breakfastlover @thefeedfeed #thefeedfeedglutenfree #feedfeed #thefeedfeed
1,005 Likes, 47 Comments – Nandita | Vegetarian Blog (@saffrontrail) on Instagram: “GARDEN BREAKFAST – Today’s breakfast looked like this! Fresh rocket leaves and tomatoes from the…”
This post was first written in May 2007. I’m surprised that I was eating bowls of oats for breakfast, lunch or dinner even in the days before oatmeal bowls (or meals in bowls in general) became trendy😂 . Jokes apart, this is such a good recipe to have for dinners for one, or weeknights when you are just too tired to cook anything. This bowl has carbs, protein, healthy fats and a ton of veggies to make it a balanced meal. . You’ll get the step by step recipe in Stories with a link to the post in the final image. Or just google “Saffrontrail Oats for dinner”. . Do you eat Oats for more than just breakfast? What are your favourite recipes? . . . . . . Instagram: @saffrontrail Twitter: @saffrontrail FB.com/saffrontrail 📝www.saffrontrail.com 🎥YouTube.com/saffrontrail . . . . . . . #Oats #oatmealbowl @_betterbutter_ #foodblogfeed #instayum #dosa #tiffin #indianfood #dinnergram @huffposttaste @desi.diaries @goodfoodindia @cookinglight @betterhomesandgardensindia @thekitchen @food52 #vegetarianfoodshare @foodblogfeed #onmytable #eeeeeats #f52grams #saffrontrail #bangalorediaries #bangalorefoodies #thenewhealthy #tomatoes #thefeedfeed #mealsinbowls @thefeedfeed #thefeedfeed #thefeedfeedglutenfree #veggiebuzzing
782 Likes, 17 Comments – Nandita | Vegetarian Blog (@saffrontrail) on Instagram: “This post was first written in May 2007. I’m surprised that I was eating bowls of oats for…”
Monika Manchanda
Monika introduces herself as a baker, food writer, blogger, consultant, avid reader, and traveller. She also happens to be an ex-IT person. Her blog Sin-A-Mon Tales “is a canvas for her food memories.”
She began the blog as a diary but over the time has given it a more structured form to cater to the audience. “For example, I resort to seasonal cooking. Or there is a different theme every month,” she explains.
She remembers posting a recipe for peanut chutney, which was taught to her by her mother-in-law. To her immense joy, hundreds of people recreated the recipe.
“I got trolled for my version of an avial recipe. I had used cheese!” she says recollecting one of her embarrassing social media moments.
Here are some of the most gorgeous food pics from her Instagram:
I very rarely make the standard salads at home. Salads like the greek salad or caesar salad are hardly fond on my dinner table, primary because I am a very intuitive person when it comes to making salads. See what is in the fridge, make a dressing, put it together and bingo. But there are a few salads for which I make an exception. Salad Nicoise is one of them, It is one of the original composed salads and one of my favorites too. On the blog today is my version of the same. And oh I love my new textured board from @myartconnect , the photo doesn’t do full justice to it’s beauty honestly. https://www.sinamontales.com/salad-nicoise/ #sinamon #foodtalkindia #instafood #food52 #thefeedfeed #f52grams #huffposttaste #thekitchn #foodgasm #buzzfeedfood #buzzfeast #sinamonkitchen #saladAtoZ #ontheblog #foodgawker #tasty #homecooking #igersbangalore #ifoundawesome #healthyeating #salad #summer #rawfoods #eatrawfood #eeeeeats #foodporn #saladbowl #nicoisesalad #tuna #nicoise
284 Likes, 13 Comments – Monika (@monikamanchanda) on Instagram: “I very rarely make the standard salads at home. Salads like the greek salad or caesar salad are…”
It is time for J today and we have a Jowar salad Gluten Free Sorghum Salad with Mango and Kale. Raw mango, ripe mango, kale, cucumber, and cheese. I love the play of textures and flavors in this one. On another note, feeling so hopeless today. Been avoiding reading about #justiceforasifa since a couple of days. Because I knew it will depress me, but for how long can I close my eyes. So I read and then bawled my eyes out. I have so much to say but I don’t think it matters. How are we supposed to fight this? I think we humans have outdone their stay on Earth, along with humanity I think it’s high time we humans become extinct too. https://www.sinamontales.com/gluten-free-jowar-salad-with-mango-and-kale/ #sinamon #foodporn #igers #foodtalkindia #food #food52 #instafood #thefeedfeed #f52grams #huffposttaste #foodgasm #thekitchn #buzzfeedfood #buzzfeast #sinamonkitchen #saladAToZ #salad #saladbowl #atozchallenge #ontheblog #tasty #foodgawker #recipe #igersbangalore #foodgram #eeeeeats #eatraw #rawfood #summerfoods
234 Likes, 17 Comments – Monika (@monikamanchanda) on Instagram: “It is time for J today and we have a Jowar salad Gluten Free Sorghum Salad with Mango and Kale….”
The Green Tea Glass Noodle Salad is a light and refreshing salad. A perfect meal for summer or a side in a larger Asian dinner. It packs a fantastic flavor punch and nutrition. It is vegan and glutenfree but I think prawns will make a good addition to it. The inspiration of this salad was taken from the fantastic green tea noodle salad I ate at @thefattybaoblr recently. I used golden matcha and the flavour profile is totally different too. But I loved both the salads so much ❤️ So whether you make it at home or visit Fatty, make sure you eat this one https://www.sinamontales.com/green-tea-glass-noodle-salad/ #sinamon #sinamonkitchen #salad #atozchallenge #saladAToZ #saladbowl #vegan #glutenfree #veganrecipes #thefeedfeed #thefeedfeedvegan #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #instafood #bbcgoodfood #ndtvfood #tasty #eeeeeats #foodtalkindia #ontheblog #recipe #instarecipe #rawfood #eatraw #asaladaday #saladlife #saladlove
174 Likes, 8 Comments – Monika (@monikamanchanda) on Instagram: “The Green Tea Glass Noodle Salad is a light and refreshing salad. A perfect meal for summer or a…”
Uma Raghuraman
Uma of Masterchefmom proudly declares that she belongs to ‘a foodie family that especially loves homemade food.’ Cooking 3 meals a day for all the years of her marriage (21 to be precise), plus experimenting for her children’s wants, she gathered so many recipes that her kids suggested she should start a blog.
Uma today boasts of 900 online recipes. She also happens to be the recipient of the Saveur Blog Award for Best Food Instagram 2017. Uma says, “When people recreate your recipe, it is the ultimate validation.”
She believes that “Pongal photographs badly, but tastes great.” Ice-cream is also a nerve wrecking issue for her as it melts way before she clicks it.
Here are some of the delicious food pictures from her Instagram:
#giveawayalert #masterclassexperience I am so grateful for all the love 💖 and support that you showed when the workshop was announced . Looking forward to have a fruitful and fun session spending time learning , sharing and eating together . You will learn to whip up , photograph and enjoy eating the authentic Chennai Tiffin Platter . I am so excited to announce a special giveaway for my upcoming ‘ Masterclass Experience’ in the World Class studio @chuntsubaki , 🇸🇬 Singapore on 28th of April . #giveaway I will be giving away 2 tickets to the Masterclass experience . All you have to do is : 1. Follow @masterchefmom and @chuntsubaki on Instagram 2. Comment below why you want to attend this Masterclass Experience . 3. Tag a friend / friends you’d bring along . *Contest is open only to Singapore 🇸🇬 Residents. Contest open till 20th April 2018. Singapore friends, Do spread the word. Hope to see you all soon 💕💕 . . . . #masterchefmom #food #masterclass #cooking #cookingworkshop #homechef #tiffin #chennai #glutenfree #vegan #breakfast #healthy #instagood #goodmorning
1,770 Likes, 93 Comments – Uma Raghuraman🌟Masterchefmom (@masterchefmom) on Instagram: “#giveawayalert #masterclassexperience I am so grateful for all the love 💖 and support that you…”
Our Ram Navami Lunch spread – Panagam , Neer Mor, sweet moong sundal, beans paruppusili,lemon rice and banana . Also made paruppu rasam and snake gourd poriyal to be served with rice . Also seen in the middle of the plate is a blob of fresh butter.Cooked and shot after what feels like a real long time . Hope you are having a relaxed Sunday 🌻🌻🌞🌞 . . . #ramnavami #masterchefmom #homechef #homemade #indianfestival #festivalfood #prashad #food #instapic #instagood #sunday #ayurveda #sattvik #foodie #foodies #foodblogger #foodblogfeed #homechef #feedfeed #thefeedfeed #foodtalkindia #thekitchn @thekitchn #beautiful #glutenfreefood
❤️❤️❤️Dal +Chawal +Sabji = Indian Comfort Lunch ❤️❤️❤️. No frills Onion Sambar , potato fry in an iron kadai ( the taste is so different ) is what I cooked today . Do you love this combo? . . . . . #lunch #homemade #dalchawal ##food #foodie #foodporn #tiffinsofindia #gurgaon #goodmorning #instagram #foodstyling #foodphotography #instayum #instagood #instapicoftheday #lunch #tgif #thefeedfeed #glutenfreefood #thisweekoninstagram #indianfood #foodtalkindia @foodtalkindia #homechef #momknowsbest #leafplates #zerowaste #ecofriendly
1,328 Likes, 70 Comments – Uma Raghuraman🌟Masterchefmom (@masterchefmom) on Instagram: “❤️❤️❤️Dal +Chawal +Sabji = Indian Comfort Lunch ❤️❤️❤️. No frills Onion Sambar , potato fry in an…”
Archana Hebbar
What started as a hobby for her is now “a passion-cum-profession.” “After I got married and moved to Australia, I wanted to continue in software, but couldn’t get a job without local experience. To kill time, I started my blog,” she shares.
Her blog and YouTube Hebbars Kitchen is now prospering and how! She says her biggest challenge is to develop recipes as per reader requests. But the bright side is that everything she cooks for the blog winds up on her dinner table!
“Big boo boo? I edited out adding salt in my dum aloo video!” she says recollecting her most embarrassing social media moment.
Here are some of the videos from her Instagram that will make you really hungry:
Instagram post by Hebbar’s Kitchen * Feb 5, 2018 at 9:43am UTC
6,809 Likes, 57 Comments – Hebbar’s Kitchen (@hebbars.kitchen) on Instagram
Instagram post by Hebbar’s Kitchen * Aug 31, 2017 at 12:20pm UTC
3,047 Likes, 19 Comments – Hebbar’s Kitchen (@hebbars.kitchen) on Instagram
Instagram post by Hebbar’s Kitchen * Jul 19, 2017 at 11:54am UTC
3,156 Likes, 38 Comments – Hebbar’s Kitchen (@hebbars.kitchen) on Instagram
